3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs resumed play following the Four Nations Face-Off tournament break; both teams sent several players to the tournament, including Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner of Toronto, as well as J.T. Miller and Adam Fox of New York.

Ad

Toronto entered the game riding a three-game win streak, while the Rangers had won two of three and were looking to prevent the Leafs from securing a fourth straight victory. However, Toronto held on for a 3-2 win in Manhattan, improving to 37-20-2, while New York fell to 29-26-4.

The scoring started just over two minutes in, as first-year Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. The Rangers responded at 13:08 with Mika Zibanejad's 13th goal to tie the game.

Ad

Trending

The teams entered the first intermission tied at 1-1. Swedish sniper William Nylander gave Toronto its second lead of the night with his 34th goal of the season.

However, early in the third, Will Cuylle scored a short-handed goal for New York, capitalizing on a Toronto turnover while the Leafs were on the power play.

Just minutes later, Matthew Knies tallied what proved to be the game-winning goal at 6:21.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite a late push from the Rangers, who pulled goaltender Igor Shesterkin for an extra attacker, they were unable to net the equalizer. Shesterkin finished with 14 saves on 17 shots, while Toronto’s Anthony Stolarz was solid, making 33 saves.

3 least impressive New York Rangers from 3-2 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

#1. Igor Shesterkin

The Rangers did not get the goaltending they needed from Shesterkin, who is set to become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

Ad

He allowed three goals on just 17 shots, including the game-winner, which resulted from his failed clearing attempt behind the net. His rim attempt was blocked, and the puck quickly found its way to Matthew Knies, who capitalized for Toronto.

These are the games where Shesterkin needs to step up — and he didn’t.

#2. Alexis Lafreniere

One of the key members of the Rangers' offense, Lafreniere was invisible on the scoresheet against Toronto.

Ad

He finished with zero points and managed just one shot on goal.

#3. K'Andre Miller

While Miller ended the night with a minus-1 rating, his team-high five giveaways proved costly in the Rangers’ loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama