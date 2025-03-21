3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 4-3 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs feat. Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers dropped a tough 4-3 contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Leafs, playing on back-to-back nights, jumped out to a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes, locking the game down in the third period for their third win in a row. The Rangers have now lost three in a row and ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Will Borgen, Artemi Panarin, and Chris Kreider scored for the New York Rangers. John Tavares scored twice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann getting the other tallies for the Leafs.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

#3 J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller went scoreless on Thursday night for the New York Rangers. The top-line center played nearly 22 minutes, managing one shot over 26 shifts. He ended the night a minus-1, winning just 46.2% of the face-off he took.

Given how close the game was on Thursday night, the Rangers could have used Miller’s scoring touch to at least send the game into overtime.

#2 K’Andre Miller

K’Andre Miller had a rough night for the New York Rangers. The blue liner registered a minus-3 in over 21 minutes of ice time. He played in 25 shifts, taking the Rangers’ only penalty on the night.

Moreover, he registered two shots on goal and one hit but committed four giveaways. In particular, his costly giveaway late in the second period led to Matthew Knies’ goal, the eventual game-winner.

The behind-the-back pass intended for Adam Fox missed the target and was picked up by William Nylander. The Leafs held the puck in the zone, leading to a shot by Knies that got through traffic.

Miller, meanwhile, got caught puck-watching as the Leafs got a crucial insurance goal.

#1 Mika Zibanejad

Mika Zibanejad had another forgettable game for the Blue Shirts. In nearly 21 minutes of ice time, he did not register on the scoresheet. While he got two shots on goal, he could not find the back of the net.

With the Rangers playing a close game, Zibanejad’s scoring touch could have made the difference in the game. Like J.T. Miller, Zibanejad could not step up on Thursday night, failing to get the game at least to overtime.

The Rangers will be back on the ice in a Saturday matinee as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at home.

