3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 6-3 loss to Boston Bruins feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers lost J.T. Miller’s return to the Big Apple 6-3 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening at the TD Garden. David Pastrnak registered a hat trick against the Rangers, leading the way for the Bruins as they snapped a two-game losing skid.

J.T. Miller scored twice in his return to the New York Rangers, with Jonny Brodzinski getting the other tally for the Blue Shirts. In addition to Pastrnak’s three goals, Charlie McAvoy (PPG), Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha (PPG) got the other goals for the Bruins.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers from their loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from loss to Boston Bruins

#3 Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers center had a tough game against the Bruins on Saturday evening. He hit the ice for over 22 minutes, playing in 25 shifts, but failing to get on the scoresheet. While he got three shots on goal, he was unable to keep the opposition from scoring as Trocheck ended the night a minus-2.

Trocheck’s lack of scoring made it difficult for the Rangers to get back into the game. The club needs Trocheck to step up and be that strong second-line center the team needs to complement Miller atop the lineup.

#2 Adam Fox

The New York Rangers top defender failed to be the difference-make he typically is for his team. Adam Fox hit the ice for a team-high 33 shifts, racking up nearly 23 minutes of ice time. However, Fox failed to get a shot on goal, while blocking just one shot.

Meanwhile, Fox ended the game a minus-3, unable to do much to stop the Bruins’ attack. A good example came on David Pastrnak’s second goal of the game. With the score 4-2 Boston early in the third period, the Rangers turned the puck over at their blue line.

Fox stood by at the top of the slot looking for a line change. Instead, the play came back, as Pastrnak unleashed a rocket to get the goal.

While there wasn’t much Fox could to do stop the shot, he failed to be aggressive on the play and anticipate the pass coming to Pastrnak following the turnover. Fox got caught puck-watching and the Bruins scored a highlight-reel goal.

#1 Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin had another uncharacteristic outing, giving up five goals on 24 shots. He gave up three even-strength goals and two power play tallies. While he can’t be blamed for all goals, Shesterkin couldn’t make up for the Rangers’ poor defensive play.

Nevertheless, Shesterkin has picked up his team in the past, single-handedly keeping them in games. That wasn’t the case against the Bruins, leading to a lopsided score.

The Rangers will be back on the ice on Sunday night as they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden.

