3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Brady Tkachuk 

The Ottawa Senators hoped to avenge their 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on their home ice when the two teams got back together for a second time in 48 hours, this time at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

However, the Lightning completed the short two-game sweep of the Senators, winning by a 5-1 final score and improving their record to 29-20-4, while the Senators fell to 29-22-4.

The Lightning opened the scoring after the 27th goal of the season from first-year Tampa forward Jake Guentzel before the midway point of the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

While Ottawa's Michael Amadio managed to knot the score at 1-1 with his fifth goal of the season, that's as far as they'd get. The Lightning scored the next four goals courtesy of Brandon Hagel, followed by third-period tallies from Brayden Point, Erik Cernak, and Mitchell Chaffee.

Cernak's goal was scored into the empty net with goaltender Anton Forsberg on the bench for an extra attacker in what was a vain effort to get back into the game.

Forsberg conceded four goals on the 30 shots he faced, while Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 28 shots to lead his team to the win.

Who were the least impressive Senators players during their setback against the Lightning?

3 least impressive Ottawa Senators players from 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

#1. Brady Tkachuk

The Senators captain, one of the most passionate players in the NHL today who wears his emotions on his sleeve, was more of a hindrance to his team against the Lightning than an asset.

He finished with a team-worst -3 rating and finished with zero points. Senators fans also experienced a nervy moment when Tkachuk appeared to injure himself, though he eventually returned to the contest.

#2. Jake Sanderson

Another Senators player who was caught repeatedly out of position, Sanderson finished with a -2 rating as well as making a costly trip to the penalty box.

Sanderson, who has played well this season, will want to forget about this game.

#3. Anton Forsberg

Forsberg made the start in goal rather than Linus Ullmark, who recently returned from an injury that had kept him out of action for several weeks.

However, Forsberg was nowhere near his best against the Lightning, allowing four goals as part of the loss and finished with a .867 save percentage.

