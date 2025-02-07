3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from 4-3 loss to Washington Capitals feat. Ivan Fedotov 

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Thursday night's game against the Washington Capitals having lost four straight contests, which included three consecutive games without scoring a single goal.

Meanwhile, the Capitals had amassed a 2-0-2 record in their last four and were hoping to add to their Eastern Conference-leading point total.

Ultimately, the Capitals sent the Flyers to their fifth consecutive defeat, winning by a 4-3 final score at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 36-11-7; the Flyers are now 23-26-7.

Top Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov opened the scoring in the first period, tallying his 15th goal of the season at the 17:31 mark. But not to be outdone, his Russian counterpart Alex Ovechkin inched closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record with his 26th goal of the season and the 879th of his career.

Connor McMichael scored his 19th goal of the season early in the second period, only to have the Flyers respond and re-take the lead thanks to a power-play goal from Tyson Foerster followed by the second of the night from Michkov; the Flyers took their 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Unfortunately for the host Flyers, the Capitals stormed back in the game's final frame after goals from Lars Eller and Jakob Chychrun. Press as they would, the Flyers proved unable to get the tying marker with goaltender Ivan Fedotov on the bench for an extra attacker.

Washington's Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves as part of the win, while Fedotov wasn't at his best, making just 14 saves.

3 least impressive Philadelphia Flyers players from 4-3 loss to Washington Capitals

#1. Ivan Fedotov

Playing in his first full NHL campaign, Fedotov has not lived up to his billing as one of the most impressive goaltenders who hadn't reached hockey's highest levels.

He allowed four goals on just 18 shots, finishing with a porous .778 save percentage for the game. He came into Thursday night with an already worrisome .881 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average, both stats that will be taking a hit after his performance against the Capitals.

#2. Nick Seeler

The Flyers defenseman tied for a team-worst -2 rating and was caught out of position on a pair of Capitals goals; he also failed to find the scoresheet and managed zero shots on goal.

#3. Travis Sanheim

While Sanheim did pick up an assist as part of the loss to the Capitals, he also committed a team-high four giveaways.

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to bounce back when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins next at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

