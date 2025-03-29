3 least impressive players from Buffalo Sabres' 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers feat. Tage Thompson

The Buffalo Sabres lost 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. The result dropped the Sabres's record to 30-36-6 (66 points), while the Flyers improved to 30-36-9 (69 points).

Buffalo - who entered Saturday with a three-win streak and a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 - were outdone by a Philadelphia team under interim coach Brad Shaw - who replaced John Tortorella. It didn't help that Captain Rasmus Dahlin (illness) could not play and was ruled out right before the puck drop.

It took 5:27 for the first shot on target and the game's first goal. Matvei Michkov ripped a wrister past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 1-0 Flyers. Twenty-nine seconds later, Owen Tippett set up Jakob Pelletier's first goal in 18 games.

Philadelphia held that 2-0 lead for five minutes of game action until Jack Quinn slid a nifty shot through the five-hole of Samuel Ersson to make it 2-1. Each team had brief power-play opportunities later in the period, though neither could convert, and the Flyers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period had a back and forth with the goal scoring early on, as JJ Peterka snapped home his 23rd of the season off a backdoor pass from Jack Quinn to tie the game at two. Buffalo would grab the lead when Jack Quinn scored at the tail end of a power play. Unfortunately, it all went downhill for the Sabres from there. After a Tage Thompson turnover at the offensive blue line, Matvei Michkov raced the other way on a breakaway and shelved a backhand beauty to tie the game at three. Soon after, Noah Cates ripped a short blocker side to put the Flyers back on top. That 4-3 score held going into the final frame.

Peyton Krebs took a tripping penalty early in the third period and Owen Tippett capitalized on that mad advantage to extend the lead to two. The Sabres could not generate much as the period went on and Philadelphia would continue to pile on courtesy of a Tyson Foerster slap-shot into the top corner, making it 6-3. Alex Tuch and Ryan Poehling exchanged goals late in regulation, and that was as close as Buffalo would come. Buffalo fell 7-4 in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.

Matvei Michkov celebrates a goal vs Sabres. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Buffalo Sabres must move on from Saturday's loss as they continue their three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Washington against the Capitals. The puck drops at 3 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

3 least impressive players from the Buffalo Sabres' 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers

#1. Tage Thompson

The Sabres' leading point scorer struggled on Saturday in Philly. Tage Thompson was held off the scoresheet with a -3 rating in 17:33 of action.

Thompson could not generate enough offensively and registered three giveaways, including one that led to Matvei Michkov's second goal on a breakaway in the second period.

#2. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

While the team in front was of no help, Buffalo needed a few more saves this afternoon. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 32 shots in a losing effort on Saturday, many of which were nice passing plays or great shots by the Flyers.

UPL has struggled this season, but defending a netminder who entered play with a 3.16 goals against average and a .888 save percentage is hard.

#3. Jiri Kulich

Another member of the top line, Jiri Kulich, had a rough game against Philadelphia. The rookie went pointless and had a -3 rating in just 14:04 minutes played.

Kulich had a productive rookie campaign and scored two goals in Thursday night's win over Pittsburgh, so fans can expect this was just an off-game.

