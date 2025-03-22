3 least impressive players from Chicago Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues feat. Teuvo Teravainen

The Chicago Blackhawks lost an afternoon affair, 4-1, to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues, on Saturday at Enterprise Center. The Blackhawks fell to 20-41-9 (49 points) with the loss, while the Blues improved to 36-28-7 (79 points).

Chicago has been reeling, with six consecutive losses heading into St. Louis on Saturday as they occupy the second-worst record in the NHL. It was another frustrating afternoon as the Hawks couldn’t stop the bleeding against the Blues.

The first period was relatively quiet, aside from a scrap between Jason Dickinson and Jake Neighbours after Neighbours delivered a hit that injured defenseman Alec Martinez. The Hawks outshot the Blues 6-5, but the game was scoreless after one period.

There was more action in the second period. Despite no scoring more than halfway through the game, both teams generated good chances. The dam finally broke when Robert Thomas batted the puck in to finish off an unusual sequence in front of the Blackhawks’ net.

Just 2:07 later, Alexey Toropchenko doubled the Blues’ lead, making it 2-0. On a penalty kill to end the period, Chicago got a huge shorthanded goal from Ilya Mikheyev to pull within one heading into the third, down 2-1.

Unfortunately for Chicago, all the momentum from Mikheyev’s tally was zapped when Nathan Walker reclaimed St. Louis’ two-goal cushion just 1:12 into the final frame. The Blues controlled play from there and got insurance from Zack Bolduc, who backhanded a rebound past Arvid Soderblom to make it 4-1.

The Hawks were unable to generate anything else offensively, as Joel Hofer stopped 26 of their 27 shots. It was the Blackhawks’ seventh consecutive loss, all by a 4-1 score at the hands of the St. Louis Blues.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks will have to regroup quickly as they return to action Sunday afternoon to host the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck drops at 3 p.m. Eastern at the United Center.

3 least impressive players from the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues

#1. Teuvo Teravainen

It was a difficult afternoon for Chicago's top winger. Teuvo Teravainen was held off the scoresheet, had zero shots on goal, and posted a minus-3 rating in 17:03 of ice time.

He’s had a strong season with 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) through 70 games, but the Hawks have very little talent up front and needed a better performance from him to keep up with the Blues.

#2. Tyler Bertuzzi

It was another quiet game for Bertuzzi. The 30-year-old registered zero points and three shots on goal in 17:24 of ice time.

It's been an up-and-down first season in Chicago for Bertuzzi. After two consecutive games with points, he came back down to earth in Saturday’s 4-1 loss.

#3. Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard's frustrating sophomore season continued Saturday. The 19-year-old was held without a point and had a minus-1 rating in 17:17 of ice time.

It's hard to keep picking on Bedard, but the Blackhawks rely heavily on him to produce, and once again, it wasn’t there against the Blues. The lack of talent surrounding the young star certainly doesn’t help.

