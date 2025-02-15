3 least impressive players from Team Sweden's 4-3 overtime loss to Team Finland feat. Elias Pettersson

Team Sweden lost another overtime heartbreaker 3-4 to Team Finland in a matinee matchup on Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Swedes fell to 0-0-2-0 (two points) in defeat, while the Finns improved to 0-1-0-1 (two points) with the win.

Sweden entered the tournament with high hopes as a potential sleeper team to win. They've played fairly well through two games but have not found a goal in the biggest moments. Unfortunately, it was more of the same on Saturday against Finland.

It was a slow start until Mika Zibanejad took advantage of an Olli Maata turnover and buried the opening goal to make it 1-0 Sweden. The Finns responded just over two minutes later as Eetu Luostarinen fed Anton Lundell to tie the game on a Florida Panthers connection. Both teams were unsuccessful on their first power play opportunities, but Finland capitalized on their second chance. Patrik Laine found Mikko Rantanen for a cross-ice one-timer to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Team Sweden looked to create a spark by pulling starting goaltender Filip Gustavsson for Linus Ullmark to begin the second period. It appeared to work as Ullmark made several big saves, leading to a Rasmus Dahlin rebound goal that tied the game at two. The back-and-forth action continued through the rest of the middle frame as Erik Karlsson and Aleksander Barkov exchanged goals. The teams went into the third period in a 3-3 tie.

The final period of play was very tight checking, seeing the Swedes outshoot the Finns 7-6. Netminders Linus Ullmark and Kevin Lankinen were perfect, and the two teams secured at least one point apiece by going overtime.

3-on-3 overtime saw chances going both ways. After Swedish forward Adrian Kempe almost won it at one end, Mikael Granlund took off the other way and buried a no-look wrist shot through the five-hole of Linus Ullmark. Team Finland took down their rivals Team Sweden 4-3 in overtime.

NHL: Mikael Granlund celebrates OT winning goal against Sweden. (Credits: IMAGN)

Sweden will now travel to Boston for their third and potentially final game of the tournament. They will face off against another juggernaut: Team USA. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

3 least impressive players from Team Sweden's 4-3 overtime loss to Team Finland

#1. Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson has had a tumultuous season in Vancouver, and unfortunately, he hasn't found his game at the 4 Nations either. The 26-year-old was held pointless on Saturday afternoon, registering just one shot on goal in 14:10 of ice time.

Heading into the season, Pettersson could have been considered the Swedes' number one center. They need him to regain his best to help Tre Kronor advance to the final game.

#2. Filip Gustavsson

Sweden's starting goalie had a tough afternoon. Filip Gustavsson struggled from the start and was pulled after the first period when he allowed two goals on just four shots.

This was unexpected, given Gustavsson's incredible season in Minnesota (one goal, one assist, 2.63 GAA and .915SV%) and his good performance in the opener against Canada. It will be interesting to see whether he or Ullmark gets the nod for their game against the US on Monday night.

#3. Elias Lindholm

Another Swedish player who struggled during the NHL season is Elias Lindholm. This has continued at the 4 Nations. Lindholm was pointless and held without a shot in just 10:39 minutes of action.

The 30-year-old has struggled in his first season as a Bruin and has made minimal impact for his national team. Because of that, his ice time will likely remain low in future games.

