3 least impressive Seattle Kraken players from 4-0 loss to Minnesota Wild feat. Philip Grubauer 

The Seattle Kraken will not make the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, marking the third time in their four-year history that they'll finish on the outside looking in.

They essentially waived the white flag on their campaign at the NHL Trade Deadline, sending away the likes of Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev. Regardless, they're still made up of professional athletes who have pride and want to finish the season on a high note.

Unfortunately for them, that didn't occur on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Wild. The Kraken were defeated by a 4-0 scoreline, falling to 30-35-5, while the playoff-bound Wild are 39-25-5.

Before the Kraken could so much as blink, the Wild took a 3-0 lead on them in the first five minutes of the opening 20 minutes of play. The scoring was started by Minnesota's Ryan Hartman at the 2:47 mark of the period, followed by a goal from Matt Boldy just 1:12 later.

Liam Ohgren then tallied exactly 30 seconds later, increasing the Minnesota lead to three goals.

That would cap the scoring for the remainder of the game until late in the third period when Boldy would score his second of the night, an empty net goal with goaltender Philip Grubauer on the bench for an extra skater as part of a failed attempt by the Kraken to cut into the lead.

After allowing three quick goals, Grubauer eventually settled down and finished with 24 saves on 27 shots; meanwhile, Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson picked up the shutout with 34 saves.

Here's a closer look at the three least impressive Seattle players from the loss to Minnesota.

3 least impressive Seattle Kraken players from 4-0 loss to Minnesota Wild

#1. Philipp Grubauer

Having already been waived and sent to the minors earlier this season thanks to his inflated goals-against average and dwindling save percentage, Grubauer didn't inspire confidence early in the first period.

While he eventually got himself back into the contest and finished with 24 saves, allowing three quick goals in the game's first five minutes ultimately did him and his teammates in.

#2. Jordan Eberle

The first-year Seattle captain missed most of the season with an injury he suffered in mid-November, which affected the trajectory of the Kraken season.

Still, they needed more from him against the Wild on Wednesday night; like the rest of his teammates, he finished with zero points. He also finished with a -2 rating.

#3. Brandon Montour

After helping the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup last season, Montour signed a lengthy contract with the Kraken during the offseason.

Not only was he unable to help lead the Kraken back to the playoffs this season, but he also had a rather poor performance against the Wild on Wednesday; he finished with a -1 rating, took two separate trips to the penalty box, and was guilty of three giveaways.

The Seattle Kraken will hope to return to winning ways when they face the Edmonton Oilers next at Rogers Place on Saturday.

