3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-5 S/O loss to San Jose Sharks feat. Joseph Woll 

The Toronto Maple Leafs came into Thursday night's game against the basement-dwelling San Jose Sharks looking to put more distance between themselves and the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

However, the lowly Sharks had other plans. They took a 5-3 lead in the third period and managed to withstand a late Leafs comeback, ultimately earning a 6-5 victory via the shootout at SAP Center.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice in regulation for the Sharks, who also got goals from Collin Graf, Alexander Wennberg and William Eklund. Meanwhile, Toronto got tallies from William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and John Tavares; it was Nylander who then scored late in regulation to knot the score.

After a scoreless overtime, the Sharks earned the extra point after rookie Macklin Celebrini scored the winner in the shootout.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-5 S/O loss to San Jose Sharks

#1. Joseph Woll

While some fans may immediately see the fact that Woll came up with 30 saves, the thing they'll look at most and wonder is how he allowed five goals to the worst team in the National Hockey League.

Woll faced a total of 35 shots and was victimized five times, finishing the game with a .857 save percentage. Letting the team that was the first to be officially eliminated from playoff contention is never a good look.

This is not the kind of goaltending that the Leafs are going to need out of Woll in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin next month.

#2. Max Domi

The feisty Maple Leafs forward is the kind of player that teams love to have down the stretch approaching the Stanley Cup playoffs for their physical style of play, along with their timely goal scoring.

However, Domi didn't provide either of those aspects for his club in the loss against the Sharks. He played in just under 10 minutes of ice time, finishing with zero points while also taking an extremely careless penalty that led to his being thrown out of the game.

Domi must harness his emotions better than this, or it could prove costly to the Leafs when the games matter the most in the playoffs.

#3. Simon Benoit

While he isn't the flashiest of defensemen, the Leafs certainly needed a better defensive effort from Simon Benoit.

He came into the game with a +7 rating for the season, but was twice caught out of position during the loss to the Sharks in 12:24 of total ice time; he finished with a -2 rating and no points scored.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back when they face the Los Angeles Kings next at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

