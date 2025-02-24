3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 2-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club feat. Elias Pettersson 

The Vancouver Canucks came into Sunday's game against the Utah Hockey Club hoping for a better result than their 3-1 setback against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Utah HC also hoped to rebound from their 5-3 setback against the Los Angeles Kings.

Ultimately, it was Utah who squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Canucks thanks to a tie-breaking goal late in the third period from Dylan Guenther, helping improve their record to 25-24-9; the Canucks fell to 26-20-11.

It was an especially frustrating loss for the Canucks, who managed only 15 total shots in 60 minutes of play.

There were no goals to speak of in the opening 20 minutes of play, though both teams traded goals early in the game's middle frame. Jake DeBrusk scored on the power-play for his 21st goal of the season, breaking the ice; Utah resonded with a goal from Logan Cooley.

With both teams tied at 1-1 as time ticked away in the third period, Guenther tipped a shot-pass from Nick Schmaltz past goaltender Arturs Silovs for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Despite a late push with Silovs on the bench for a sixth skater, the Canucks proved unable to come up with the equalizing goal and lost their second consecutive game in regulation.

Silovs finished the game with 30 saves, while Karel Vejmelka made 14 saves, barely breaking a sweat.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 2-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club

#1. Elias Pettersson

Coming back into the lineup after missing Saturday's loss against the Golden Knights, Pettersson didn't make much of an impact for a team already missing their top defenseman in Quinn Hughes.

While he did register an assist, Pettersson failed to register a single shot on goal and was mostly invisible on the ice.

#2. Connor Garland

Another key offensive contributor to the Canucks that they needed to come through for them, Garland was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet.

He finished pointless, had just one of Vancouver's 15 total shots, and was also guilty of committing a giveaway.

#3. Derek Forbort

The Canucks defenseman took a careless penalty late in regulation, directly leading to the game-winning power-play goal from Dylan Guenther.

The mistake proved costly, as Utah's goal on the subsequent power-play proved to be the winner and sent Vancouver to their second-straight regulation loss, losing valuable points in the standings.

