3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-2 OT loss to Detroit Red Wings feat. Elias Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Alex DeBrincat ended the game with his second goal of the night, securing Detroit’s sixth straight win.

Pius Suter and Filip Chytil scored for the Canucks, while DeBrincat and Ben Chiarot found the net for the Red Wings.

Here’s a look at three Canucks players who struggled in the overtime loss.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from loss to Detroit Red Wings

#1. Filip Chytil

Chytil tied the game midway through the third period with a crucial goal. However, his costly turnover led directly to the game-winning goal for the Red Wings.

Chytil bobbled the puck near the side of the net, leading to a turnover that allowed DeBrincat to score. On replay, Chytil appeared slow to recover defensively, giving the Red Wings an odd-man rush and DeBrincat the time and space to capitalize.

Despite being named the game’s second star for his game-tying goal, Chytil could have done more defensively. He finished the night with a minus-1 rating despite his offensive contribution.

#2. Kevin Lankinen

Vancouver Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen struggled on Sunday night, allowing three goals on just 18 shots. While not all the goals were solely his fault — especially the overtime winner — Lankinen could have performed better given the low shot volume.

Lankinen has been solid for Vancouver this season, especially amid injuries and inconsistency in the crease. However, Sunday night was not his best performance. The Canucks will need to provide more offensive support for their goaltenders moving forward.

#3. Elias Pettersson

With J.T. Miller now on Broadway, Elias Pettersson is expected to step up and lead the Canucks. Unfortunately, that was not the case on Sunday night. Pettersson went silent against the Red Wings, failing to record a point in nearly 19 minutes of ice time.

Pettersson registered four shots on goal but was unable to find the back of the net. As Vancouver’s top-line center, Pettersson must deliver in tight games like this. The Canucks will need him to take charge offensively to stay competitive.

The Vancouver Canucks will look to regroup ahead of their next game Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

