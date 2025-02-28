3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks feat. Arturs Silovs 

The Vancouver Canucks finally fought their way back into the win column for the first time since resuming after the Four Nations Face-Off Break with an overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, and continued their schedule just under 24 hours later with a matchup across town against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ad

The Ducks had recently fought their way back above the .500 mark for the first time this season, and have their sights trained on the lofty aspiration of reaching the postseason for the first time in several years.

They helped to further that goal with a 5-2 win over the Canucks, improving to 26-25-7; the Canucks fell to 27-21-11.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The scoring was started by Vancouver's Tyler Myers, who was forced from Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings after he was hurt by blocking a shot with his collarbone; it was his fourth of the season.

The Canucks then increased their lead to 2-0 thanks to Pius Suter.

However, the Ducks began mounting a comeback effort, knotting the score at 2-2 in the second period thanks to goals from Frank Vatrano and Cutter Gauthier.

Ad

Late in the period, Ryan Strome would give the Ducks their first lead, erasing what was a 2-0 deficit.

The Canucks had no choice but to press for the tying marker in the third period, though it unfortunately never came. The Ducks got some much-needed insurance from a Jackson LaCombe goal, followed by an empty net tally from Troy Terry.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-2 loss to Anaheim Ducks

#1. Arturs Silovs

Ad

A folk hero in Vancouver for his play in place of Thatcher Demko in last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Silovs is once again back on the Canucks roster thanks to the latest setback experienced by Demko.

And Canucks fans were reminded as to why he was sent to the minors earlier in the season with his porous play. He didn't inspire confidence between the pipes against Vancouver, finishing with a .833 save percentage.

Ad

#2. Quinn Hughes

The leader of the Canucks and the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman, Hughes' performance was that of anything but a top player at his position.

He finished tied for a team-worst -3 rating and committed a pair of giveaways as part of the loss to the Ducks that he and his teammates needed to have.

#3. Filip Chytil

The principal part of the trade Vancouver recieved from the New York Rangers in return for J.T. Miller, Chytil did not do his part for the Canucks against the Ducks.

He also tied Hughes for the team-worst -3 rating while contributing nothing offensively, and was also credited with a pair of giveaways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama