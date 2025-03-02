3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-3 loss to Seattle Kraken feat. Filip Hronek

The Vancouver Canucks came into Saturday night's game against the Seattle Kraken, having lost three of the last four games, the most recent being a 5-2 setback against the Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Kraken were 2-2 in their last four, including an embarrassing 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Kraken flipped the script from their previous game, defeating the Canucks by a 6-3 final score and improved to 26-31-4. The Canucks, on the other hand, are now 27-22-11.

The scoring was started by Seattle's Andre Burakovsky at the 5:47 mark of the first period. However, the Canucks responded with a pair of goals from Pius Suter and Filip Chytil, giving them the lead that they'd take into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, Oliver Bjorkstrand knotted the score at 2-2 with his 16th goal, only to have Vancouver's Dakota Joshua respond with a shorthanded goal to restore the lead for the Canucks.

But in quick order, the Kraken seized the lead right back after Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen scored one minute apart. Seattle took their 4-3 lead into the second intermission.

Unfortuantely for Vancouver, the Kraken added another two goals in the third period courtesy of Brandon Montour and Eeli Tolvanen, capping the scoring.

Kevin Lankinen wasn't at his best for the Canucks, making just 18 saves on 23 shots. Meanwhile, Joey Daccord was solid for the Kraken, making 28 saves on 31 shots.

3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 6-3 loss to Seattle Kraken

#1. Filip Hronek

The Canucks blue liner, who is playing in the first season of a lengthy contract extension that management awarded him with, had one of his worst defensive showings of the campaign.

He finished with a team-worst -4 rating, had zero points, committed two giveaways and also took a costly trip to the penalty box.

#2. Elias Pettersson

The underperformance of Pettersson this season continued on Saturday night, as he failed to make any kind of an impact for Vancouver against Seattle.

He finished the game with zero points, zero shots on goal and a -2 rating.

#3. Kevin Lankinen

Lankinen has mostly performed well for the Canucks this season, who saw fit to give him a five-year extension late last month. However, his performance against the Kraken was not his best.

He allowed five goals, making just 18 saves on the 23 shots he faced for a save percentage of just .783.

