3 NHL sharpshooters who could score the winner for their nation at 4 Nations final

Team Canada will play Team USA in the 4 Nations Final on Thursday in Boston in a highly-anticipated game. USA defeated Canada 3-1 in the round-robin game and they will have their rematch in the championship game. Ahead of the championship game, here are three players who could score the winner.

3 players could score the winner at 4 Nations

#1 Nathan MacKinnon, Canada

Nathan MacKinnon is one of the best players in the tournament and has been an impactful player for Canada.

Through three games in the 4 Nations, MacKinnon has three goals. He's on the ice in the most important times for Canada, and if the game is tied late or in OT, he will get plenty of chances to score the winner.

#2 Auston Matthews, USA

Auston Matthews has yet to score - Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews is the USA's captain and one of the best goal scorers in the NHL. However, he has yet to score in this tournament, so he is due to score.

Matthews has been dealing with an injury this season and hasn't been as dominant as he usually is. However, Matthews still has one of the best shots in the world and if someone is going to score the winner for the USA, it likely would be him.

Matthews can score from anywhere and his shot is so good that he doesn't even need much space to pull it off.

#3 Connor McDavid, Canada

If Canada is going to win it all, the best player in the world Connor McDavid will likely be a big reason why.

“There’s a long list (of reasons),” MacKinnon said of McDavid being the best player, via NHL.com. “I mean, just watch him. He’s been doing it for a decade and he’s just so fun to watch. It’s obvious.”

McDavid had two goals and opened the scoring in Canada's last two games. McDavid is not only a brilliant playmaker, but he is also a tremendous goal-scorer.

