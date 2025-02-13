3 NHL stars who could be traded post 4 Nations Face-Off ft. Brock Nelson

The NHL is on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which kicked off on Wednesday and ends on Feb. 20.

Once the NHL resumes, the focus will shift to the trade deadline on March 7. Ahead of the deadline, there could be several star players who are dealt, and here are three stars who will likely be on the move.

3 NHL stars who could be traded post 4 Nations Face-Off

#1, Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brock Nelson is the top trade candidate available, as TSN has him first on their trade bait board ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The New York Islanders are out of a playoff spot, and Nelson is set to become a free agent on July 1. With that, Nelson's name has come up in plenty of trade rumors ahead of the deadline, and he says he's going to let it be as he tries not to let the trade talks distract him.

“I know there’s a lot of speculation from outside and different things, and people have already decided for me a couple times what’s going to happen,” said Nelson, who holds a 16-team no-trade list, via Sportsnet. "It’s all outside, and we’ll handle everything, and everything will sort itself out.”

Nelson has recorded 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points in 55 games.

#2, Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues

Brayden Schenn is the Blues captain- Source: Imagn

Brayden Schenn is the captain of the St. Louis Blues and was a key member of the 2019 team that won the Stanley Cup.

However, with the Blues outside of a playoff spot, Schenn's name has come up in trade talks. Schenn is in the fifth year of his eight-year $52 million deal, so it will likely be a massive package to acquire him.

But Schenn's name has come up in trade talks, and he could be moved ahead of the deadline.

#3, John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson can be a starting goalie in the NHL, but the Anaheim Ducks have Lukas Dostal in net, who is a younger option. With that, Gibson's name has come up in trade talks and has been rumors.

Gibson has been the subject of trade rumors for years, but with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes both linked to him, perhaps this is the year he gets dealt.

