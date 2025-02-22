3 reasons that made 4 Nations Face-Off a game changer for NHL's popularity 

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was a smashing success for the NHL and its players. The event was billed as the first best-on-best competition since the 2014 Sochi Olympics but was met with some skepticism. However, the TV ratings have proven that the tourney was a major hit with fans.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the 4 Nations Face-Off was a true game changer for the league by boosting its popularity among a new generation of fans.

3 reasons why 4 Nations Face-Off was a game changer for NHL’s popularity

#3. NHL took advantage of new media platforms

The 4 Nations Face-Off was the first major international best-on-best hockey tournament event to take advantage of new media platforms. The tourney was broadcast on ESPN+, offering access to a wide range of fans that wouldn’t have otherwise had access to the games.

Specifically, streaming platforms allow fans who may not have coverage in certain areas to access out-of-market games. That is why hosting games on ESPN+ made it possible for virtually every hockey fan to watch the tournament regardless of their location.

#2. Younger fans had not had the opportunity to witness a best-on-best event

The last time a true best-on-best event took place was over a decade ago. That situation means that a new crop of fans had not witnessed such an event before. While older fans may recall the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, younger fans have not had the chance to see the world's best players suit up for their countries.

Thus, the 4 Nations Face-Off allowed a new crop of fans an opportunity to see their favorite players represent their native countries in an event that surpassed any All-Star game. That is why the 4 Nations Face-Off became such a big hit across the board. The event allowed younger and older fans to come together in a truly one-of-a-kind event.

#1. Fans got to see a new crop of NHLers represent their countries for the first time

The 4 Nations tourney allowed fans to see players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Connor Hellebuyck play for their native countries. McDavid, for instance, was 17 years old when Canada last sent NHLers to the Olympics.

That is why the 4 Nations became such a sensation. An entire generation of NHLers had their first experience of representing their native countries in a high-level international tourney. Moreover, the 4 Nations set the stage for the upcoming 2026 Games in Milano Cortina.

Given the tremendous success of the 4 Nations, the hype leading up to the 2026 Games should be off the charts, potentially creating even more buzz for the NHL and hockey as a whole.

What was your favorite moment of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

