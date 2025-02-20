3 superstars under most pressure to perform in 4 Nations final ft. Connor McDavid 

With the stakes at an all-time high heading into the 4 Nations Final, the pressure is on players like Connor McDavid to help clinch a win for Canada. So far in this tournament, Team USA has been the only team to beat Canada, adding pressure to tonight's highly anticipated game.

Ad

Three superstars under the most pressure to perform in the 4 Nations final

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

#1 Connor McDavid

Ad

Trending

Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Connor McDavid has been impressive, however, despite being tied for the second-most points of the tournament he doesn't lead Team Canada in any statistical categories.

Given that, and the fact that he's widely considered not only one of the best players on Team Canada but one of the best players of his era, the pressure is on heading into tonight's game.

McDavid is more than capable of rising to the occasion, which creates a certain level of expectation for the alternate captain heading into tonight's game.

Ad

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Finland - Source: Imagn

#2 Jordan Binnington

Ad

Heading into the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jordan Binnington will have to be at his best. The last time these two teams played, Binnington saved 20 of 22 shots, posting a 90.9% save percentage. Despite that, Canada lost the game 3-1 as Connor Hellebuyck dominated in the net for Team USA.

Heading into tonight's rematch, Binnington will need to be at his best considering how many odd-man rushes Team USA was able to create the last time these two teams played.

Ad

If the US can repeat their offensive success from the last game, Binnington could be the x-factor that keeps Canada in it.

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn

#3 Auston Matthews

Ad

Auston Matthews has yet to find the back of the net throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Throughout this season it's been no secret that he's dealing with a nagging injury, however, given his status as Team USA's captain, and the fact that he's widely regarded as one of, if not the single greatest goal-scorers of his generation, fans will be looking for Matthews to step up in a big way.

If the team comes up short, it won't necessarily be Matthews' fault, however, heading into tonight's finals, the expectation is that he'll rise to the occasion in a big way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles