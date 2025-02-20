3 superstars under most pressure to perform in 4 Nations final ft. Connor McDavid 

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:31 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden - Source: Imagn
Looking at three NHL stars who are under the most pressure to perform in the 4 Nations final ft Connor McDavid (Image credit: Imagn)

With the stakes at an all-time high heading into the 4 Nations Final, the pressure is on players like Connor McDavid to help clinch a win for Canada. So far in this tournament, Team USA has been the only team to beat Canada, adding pressure to tonight's highly anticipated game.

Ad

Three superstars under the most pressure to perform in the 4 Nations final

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

#1 Connor McDavid

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Connor McDavid has been impressive, however, despite being tied for the second-most points of the tournament he doesn't lead Team Canada in any statistical categories.

Given that, and the fact that he's widely considered not only one of the best players on Team Canada but one of the best players of his era, the pressure is on heading into tonight's game.

McDavid is more than capable of rising to the occasion, which creates a certain level of expectation for the alternate captain heading into tonight's game.

Ad
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Finland - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Finland - Source: Imagn

#2 Jordan Binnington

Ad

Heading into the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jordan Binnington will have to be at his best. The last time these two teams played, Binnington saved 20 of 22 shots, posting a 90.9% save percentage. Despite that, Canada lost the game 3-1 as Connor Hellebuyck dominated in the net for Team USA.

Heading into tonight's rematch, Binnington will need to be at his best considering how many odd-man rushes Team USA was able to create the last time these two teams played.

Ad

If the US can repeat their offensive success from the last game, Binnington could be the x-factor that keeps Canada in it.

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn

#3 Auston Matthews

Ad

Auston Matthews has yet to find the back of the net throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Throughout this season it's been no secret that he's dealing with a nagging injury, however, given his status as Team USA's captain, and the fact that he's widely regarded as one of, if not the single greatest goal-scorers of his generation, fans will be looking for Matthews to step up in a big way.

If the team comes up short, it won't necessarily be Matthews' fault, however, heading into tonight's finals, the expectation is that he'll rise to the occasion in a big way.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी