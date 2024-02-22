3 takeaways from the Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, despite taking an early lead.

Alex Tuch's short-handed goal late in the second period proved to be the deciding factor, as the Sabres mounted a second-period comeback to secure victory at Bell Centre.

The Canadiens showed promise in the first two periods but fell short. As they reflect on their performance against the Sabres, sitting fifth to last in the NHL rankings and with a strong chance of a top playoff spot, here are a few takewaways:

Three takeaways from the Montreal Canadiens' loss to the Buffalo Sabres

#1 Arber Xhekaj stands out, hitting everything in sight and scoring first

Arber Xhekaj's standout performance showcased his potential and impact on the ice, with the defenseman playing a pivotal role in the Montreal Canadiens' efforts.

From creating scoring opportunities to disrupting the Sabres' offense, Xhekaj's presence was felt throughout the game, highlighting his growth and development as a player.

Arber Xhekaj delivered a career-best performance. His impactful play included scoring the first goal of the game, providing a bright spot in an otherwise challenging outing for Montreal.

#2 Montreal Canadiens struggle on special teams, especially in second period

Despite Xhekaj's standout performance, the Canadiens' poor special teams play proved to be a significant weakness, eventually costing them the game.

With Buffalo capitalizing on a power-play opportunity and sealing the win with a short-handed goal, Montreal's inability to perform effectively on special teams, especially in the second period, proved detrimental to their chances of winning.

However, the Canadiens' struggles on special teams proved to be a significant hurdle, eventually contributing to their downfall against the Sabres.

#3 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen excels

On the opposing end, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's stellar performance in goal for the Sabres stifled the Montreal Canadiens' offense, with the goaltender making 29 saves to secure the win for Buffalo.

Luukkonen's dominance between the pipes showcased his skill and composure under pressure and earned him the number one star of the game.