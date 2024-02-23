3 takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins 

The Montreal Canadiens suffered their second loss in as many nights, falling 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins after struggling to contain their opponent's offensive onslaught. Bryan Rust and Drew O'Conner capitalized on quick scoring opportunities, netting goals just 21 seconds apart in the second period, ultimately breaking open a closely contested game.

Despite efforts to spark a comeback, Montreal failed to beat Tristan Jarry, ultimately succumbing to Pittsburgh's offensive pressure, as Jarry's 31 saves were more than enough to secure the win.

3 takeaways from Montreal's second loss in back-to-back nights, this time to Pittsburgh Penguins

Montreal's inability to avoid allowing multiple goals in quick succession emerged as a significant issue once again. The Montreal Canadiens' defensive lapses and inability to shut down Pittsburgh's offensive attacks proved costly, highlighting a recurring problem that has plagued the team in recent outings.

As Montreal reflects on its loss to Pittsburgh, it must address defensive vulnerabilities and focus on executing a more disciplined and structured game plan moving forward. It's becoming clearer by the game that the Canadiens are shooting straight toward development rather than contention, however, one does not usually come without the other.

#1. Montreal Canadiens continue struggling stretch

The Montreal Canadiens' drop of their second consecutive game underscores the urgency for improvement as they navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Montreal cannot afford to continue conceding goals in rapid succession, with both of the previous two losses, yesterday against the Buffalo Sabres, having a direct correlation.

#2. Penguins draw closer to playoff contention

On the opposing end, the Pittsburgh Penguins capitalized on the opportunity to bolster their postseason aspirations with a crucial win. Moving to within six points of a playoff spot, the Penguins showcased their ability to seize momentum and capitalize on scoring chances.

As they aim to sustain their playoff push, Pittsburgh's performance against Montreal serves as a testament to their focus down the stretch.

#3. Tristan Jarry stonewalls Montreal

Tristan Jarry's stellar goaltending performance for the Penguins stifled Montreal's offensive efforts, marking the second consecutive night the Canadiens struggled to solve an opposing goaltender. Jarry's 31 saves stonewalled Montreal's offense, contributing significantly to Pittsburgh's victory.

As the Canadiens regroup, they must find ways to generate consistent offensive pressure and capitalize on scoring opportunities to overcome formidable goaltenders like Jarry in future matchups.