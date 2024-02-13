3 takeaways from New York Rangers' 2-0 win over Calgary Flames

After a tense goalie duel betweeen Jacob Markstrom and Igor Shesterkin, the New York Rangers came out victorious with a 2-0 shutout win over the Calgary Flames. Despite a scoreless first period, both teams showed gritty determination for the entire night, possibly giving Madison Square Garden a taste of what playoff hockey could look like there in three months.

Goaltenders Markstrom for the Flames and Shesterkin for the New York Rangers put on a stellar performance, setting the stage for an exhilarating battle between two skilled teams.

3 takeaways as the New York Rangers shut out the Calgary Flames in an epic goalie duel

As the game progressed, the New York Rangers' bottom six forwards stepped up to the plate, providing crucial goals that ultimately secured the victory. Jimmy Vesey and Will Cuylle found the back of the net. Cuylle opened the scoring in the second period, while Vesey tickled the twine on an empty netter in the third period that sent the New York fans home happy.

On the other side of the ice, Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom put forth a commendable effort. Despite facing relentless pressure from the Rangers, Markstrom stood tall between the pipes, turning aside numerous scoring opportunities and keeping the Flames within striking distance.

#1 Igor Shesterkin shines after rough stretch

Firstly, Igor Shesterkin's return to form with a shutout after a few rough starts since the All-Star break showed exactly why he is still regarded as one of the best netminders in the game. The shutout victory served as a confidence boost for Shesterkin and reassured New York Rangers fans of his ability to anchor the team's defense.

#2 Rangers bottom six stands out as difference makers

Secondly, the New York Rangers' bottom six forwards, represented by Jimmy Vesey and Will Cuylle, proved their worth with timely goals that propelled the team to victory. Will Cuylle's goal gave Rangers the lead where there were over 60 shots but only two found the back of the net.

#3 Jacob Markstrom making a case for a high trade return

Lastly, Jacob Markstrom's standout performance for the Flames illustrated his value as a top-tier goaltender and solidified his position as a key player for the team. Markstrom is looking ever the more enticing as the trade deadline nears for teams looking for goalie help.