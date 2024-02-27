3 takeaways from Ottawa Senators' 6-3 loss against Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals' 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators proved to be an old-fashioned goal fest, with goals flying in from both sides. Capitals forward Hendrix Lapierre stole the show in the second period with a stellar performance, netting two goals, and doubling his season total.

The game began with an onslaught from the Capitals in the first period, exposing the Ottawa Senators' vulnerable goaltending early on. Ottawa's Anton Forsberg found himself pulled from the game after just the first period, unable to withstand the relentless pressure from Washington's offense. Joonas Korpisalo wasn't much better for the Sens in the second.

It was Hendrix Lapierre's night as the youngster emerged as a dominant force for the Capitals, with two crucial goals in the second period. Lapierre's stellar performance not only solidified Washington's lead but also demonstrated his growing impact on the team's offensive strategy moving forward.

In addition to the thrilling on-ice action, the game drew significant attention from NHL scouts, possibly signaling the potential for upcoming trades. With the trade deadline looming, scouts closely monitored standout players such as Vladimir Tarasenko, Joel Edmundson and Dominik Kubalik.

#1. Ottawa Senators goalies chased out of game by Capitals onslaught

The Capitals' dominant performance against the Senators highlighted their ability to capitalize on their opponent's weaknesses. The early departure of Senators' goaltender Anton Forsberg paved the way for Washington's offensive onslaught, ultimately securing their victory.

The Capitals were able to put the puck in the net against both of the Sens goalies on the night, with most of the roster sporting impressive +/- averages for the night.

#2. Hendrix Lapierre lights the lamp twice during career night

Ever since Hendrix Lapierre was drafted, Capitals fans have been waiting for him to break out. Tonight might have been the night. With two crucial goals in the second period, Lapierre played a pivotal role in securing his team's victory over the Ottawa Senators.

His impressive display underscored the depth of talent within the Capitals' lineup and bodes well for their playoff aspirations.

#3. Interest from teams across the league

The influx of NHL scouts in attendance highlighted the significance of the matchup for both teams ahead of the trade deadline. With several key players potentially on the trading block, including Vladimir Tarasenko and Joel Edmundson, the game served as a showcase for teams seeking to bolster their rosters for a playoff push.