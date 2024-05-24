3 things Dallas Stars did wrong in Game 1 loss to Edmonton Oilers 

The Dallas Stars dropped a disappointing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers.

Connor McDavid’s goal in the second period of overtime was a heartbreaker for Dallas, especially after clawing their way back from a 2-0 deficit on the night.

While the Stars dominated the game at times, they were unable to seal the victory when it counted most. With that in mind, here’s a look at what went wrong for the Dallas Stars in Game 1.

3 things the Dallas Stars got wrong in Game 1

#1. The powerplay came up short

The Dallas Stars’ powerplay came up short five times in Game 1. The biggest missed opportunity was a double minor assessed to McDavid in the first OT period.

It’s worth mentioning that the Dallas Stars caught a couple of unlucky breaks as two shots hit the pots during the four-minute powerplay. Nevertheless, they had four other opportunities they could not translate into goals.

In hindsight, the missed powerplay opportunities proved costly, especially when the Stars could have ended the game early in the first overtime period.

#2. They wasted a tremendous performance from Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger gave up two goals on 38 shots. He shut the door, keeping the Stars in the game, particularly when down 2-0. He provided key saves when needed, proving he's a true No. 1 goaltender.

Oettinger’s biggest save of the night came in the first overtime period when he robbed McDavid. Despite having a wide-open net, Oettinger managed to get across and get his stick in front of McDavid’s shot.

The save kept the game tied, but Dallas was unable to find the back of the net. Unfortunately, the stars wasted a tremendous performance from Oettinger, squandering the chance to take the early lead in the series.

#3. Stars failed to control Oilers' top six

Connor McDavid finished the game with a goal and an assist. The two points came at crucial moments in the game. McDavid assisted on Zach Hyman’s 12th goal of the postseason, putting the Oilers up 2-0.

However, McDavid’s biggest point came on the 2OT game-winning goal.

Overall, the Stars did a fairly good job of keeping McDavid in check. However, it was the Oilers top six that beat the Stars. In addition to goals from McDavid and Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl also scored. Plus, Evan Bouchard chipped in with a pair of assists.

The Stars must contain the Oilers’ top six, forcing the Oilers’ depth players to step up. Allowing McDavid to sneak behind the defense can lead to goals such as tonight’s 2OT winner.

The Stars will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the series which takes place at American Airlines Center on Saturday.