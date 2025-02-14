3rd period meltdown, awful PK and more: 3 reasons why Finland was routed 6-1 by Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off 

Finland was on the receiving end of a 6-1 shellacking at the hands of Team USA in their opening matchup of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The Finns gave up four goals in the third period as part of the lopsided defeat.

Henri Jokiharju opened the score for Finland at the 7:31 mark of the first period. It would be the only goal for the Finns as Team USA exploded for six tallies on the night. Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk had two goals apiece, with Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel adding the others for the Americans.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why Finland was routed by Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

3 reasons why Finland was routed 6-1 by Team USA

#3. Finland got outplayed and outmuscled

Despite getting the early momentum, Finland was outplayed and outmuscled by Team USA on Thursday night. The Americans had a decided 32-21 edge in shots, going 2-for-4 on the power play, and outhitting the Finns 32-16.

Furthermore, mental lapses cost the Finns as they registered 23 giveaways on the night with the American notching six takeaways.

It was an overall tough night for Finland who hung tough for 40 minutes but ran out of gas in the third period.

#2. Awful penalty kill

Finland’s penalty kill was awful, going 2-for-4. In particular, the first power play goal scored by Matthew Tkachuk was a backbreaker as it occurred 15 seconds into the third period. The goal was possible as a late penalty by Olli Maatta with three seconds left in the second period allowed the Americans to start the third with the man advantage.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Tkachuk’s shot was partially deflected by Erik Haula, allowing the puck to float past Juuse Saros. However, Tkachuk’s second of the night was indicative of how the third period went for the Finns.

Here's a look at the goal:

The easy tap-in punctuated a terrible night for Finland against a powerhouse Team USA squad.

#1 Third-period meltdown

The Finnish squad had played a solid game for 40 minutes, despite being down 2-1. Considering it was a one-goal game, the Finns had an opportunity to get back into the game easily.

However, the Finns gave up three goals in less than three minutes, including two tallies 11 seconds apart. Those two goals allowed the Americans to open up a 4-1 lead and not look back.

Here’s a look at Guentzel’s tally:

The goal started with a fantastic defensive play by captain Auston Matthews, who drove the puck into the Finnish zone and dished it to Guentzel who made no mistake in burying the puck.

With a disastrous opening game in the books, Finland will look to get back on track as they face Sweden next at Bell Centre on Saturday.

