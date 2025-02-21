4 Nations Face-Off Team of the Tournament: Drafting the best forwards, defensemen and goaltender feat. Connor McDavid

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off exceeded expectations far beyond anything fans could have anticipated. The tourney pitted the best players in the world against one another, showcasing the tremendous talent of all four teams.

With the 4 Nations Face-Off now officially in the books, it’s time to look at the competition’s standout performers. So, here’s a look at the 4 Nations Face-Off Team of the Tournament.

4 Nations Face-Off Team of the Tournament

Forwards

Connor McDavid leads the way as Team Canada’s top performer. He gets the nod as Canada’s top forward thanks largely to his overtime game-winner in the final. But beyond the winner, McDavid scored three goals and two assists for five points. He was tied with Sidney Crosby for the second-most points at the 4 Nations, showing why McDavid is the best player in the world at the moment.

Speaking of Crosby, his contributions in the tournament cannot be overstated. He registered a goal and four assists in the competition, highlighting why he’s still among the world’s best despite being 37. Crosby likely gets an invite to the 2026 Olympics, but it’s possible the 4 Nations was Crosby’s farewell international competition.

Lastly, tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon rounds out the forward group. MacKinnon delivered as expected, scoring four goals at the 4 Nations. He was a force on Team Canada’s second line, opening the scoring against Team Sweden and in the final against the U.S.

Defense

Team USA blue liner Zach Werenski emerged as the 4 Nations Face-Off’s best defender. He was able to perform at a better-than-expected level, leading the tourney in scoring with six points. Beyond his offensive performance, Werenski was rock-solid, ending the tourney with a plus-3 rating.

Erik Karlsson had a solid tournament for Team Sweden. He stood out as Sweden’s best player, leading his team in scoring with a goal and two assists. Karlsson showed why he’s still one of the best puck-moving defensemen around, creating plenty of scoring chances for Team Sweden.

Goaltender

Connor Hellebuyck proved why he’s the best goaltender in the world. In three games, Hellebuyck registered a 1.59 GAA and a .932 SV%. He stopped 69 of 74 shots turning in a brilliant performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Unfortunately for Hellebuyck, even a brilliant performance was not enough to take home the tournament title. But that doesn’t diminish his standing as the tourney’s best goaltender. Hellebuyck should play a key role for the U.S. at the 2026 Games, as the Americans look to take home their first Olympic gold since 1980.

