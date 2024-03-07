5 best moves so far ahead of NHL trade deadline ft. Noah Hanifin x Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday but already plenty of trades have taken place.

On Wednesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights made the biggest move by acquiring defenseman Noah Hanifin. However, there have been other big trades ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

5 Biggest Moves Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

#1: Vegas acquires Noah Hanifin

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup last season and they are loading up for another Cup run this season.

Noah Hanifin was the top player available ahead of the deadline, as the pending free agent was always going to be moved.

The Golden Knights acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade, including the Philadelphia Flyers. In return for Hanifin, Calgary will receive a first-round draft pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov, and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas. Vegas will send Philadelphia a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

With the acquisition of Hanifin, the Vegas D-core has strengthened.

#2: Florida gets Tarasenko

Florida acquired Vladimir Tarasenko

The Florida Panthers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and by adding Vladimir Tarasenko, it makes them that much better.

Tarasenko can come in and play on the second line for the Panthers and add some scoring to their lineup. Florida needed another offensive weapon on the wing, and Tarasenko is a perfect fit for the Panthers.

#3: Colorado gets Walker & Mittelstadt

Colorado traded for Sean Walker

The Colorado Avalanche made two major trades on Wednesday but they go hand-in-hand so they'll be put together.

The Avalanche initially traded Ryan Johansen and a first-round selection to Philadelphia for Sean Walker. Then, Colorado traded defenseman Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for winger Casey Mittlestadt.

The Avs got a better forward and defenseman and are poised to make another Stanley Cup run.

#4: Edmonton gets Adam Henrique & Sam Carrick

The Edmonton Oilers went out and traded for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks. Henrique can come in and add some offense to the second or third line, while Carrick will be the Oilers' fourth-line center.

By adding Henrique and Carrick, the Oilers are better.

#5: Stars get Chirs Tanev

The Dallas Stars made one of the first big moves ahead of deadline day by acquiring Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars.

Tanev helps solidify the Stars' defense, as he can be a shutdown defender and add some physical presence to the lineup.