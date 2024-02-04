5 biggest draws at NHL All-Star Weekend 2024 ft Connor McDavid

The NHL All-Star Weekend 2024 delivered non-stop excitement and thrills. The three-on-three format encouraged offensive play and there were moments when the games became incredibly intense.

In the first game, Team McDavid managed to make a comeback victory against Team MacKinnon in the final minute, while the second game was also closely contested that had Toronto fans cheering as Team Matthews emerged victorious against Team Hughes.

The NHL All-Star games serve as a platform for the league's best players to showcase their exceptional talents. Among the array of talent, five stood out in drawing the attention of both fans and the media.

Expand Tweet

Five Biggest Draws at NHL All-Star Weekend 2024

5. Alex DeBrincat

2024 NHL All Star Portrait of Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings sharpshooter, Alex DeBrincat, was truly impressive and one of the standout players on the ice during Saturday’s games. DeBrincat’s exceptional skills and ability to score goals led many to believe he could have been named MVP.

4. Alexandar Georgiev

2024 NHL All Star Portrait of Alexandar Georgiev

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev grabbed attention by winning the skills competition for goaltenders with a contribution of nine saves against Team McDavid.

3. Auston Matthews

2024 NHL All Star Portrait of Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs star player Auston Matthews may not have completely controlled the weekend but he left his mark. By scoring two goals and guiding his team to victory, Matthews displayed his skills and stood out amid the competition.

2. Nikita Kucherov

2024 NHL All Star Portrait of Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's remarkable performance, which included scoring a goal in the Hughes vs. Matthews game and his playful antics during shootouts undoubtedly made him a central figure throughout the event.

1. Connor McDavid

2024 NHL All-Star Portrait of Connor McDavid

The captain of the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid, truly stole the spotlight. McDavid’s triumph in the skills competition and his impressive performance in the games emphasized his position as a top player in the league. McDavid’s late game-tying goal stood out as well.