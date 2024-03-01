The Toronto Maple Leafs made a trade on Thursday evening, acquiring defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks.

Lyubushkin played for Toronto for the second half of the 2021-22 season but had mixed results. He has struggled mightily this season but he is with the Anaheim Ducks who is one of the worst teams in the NHL.

Following the trade, many Maple Leafs fans weren't happy, as there were other D-man they could have traded for.

Five other defencemen Maple Leafs should have traded for instead of Ilya Lyubushkin

#1 Matt Dumba, Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba is expected to be traded at the deadline and was rumored to be a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dumba is an offensive defenceman who could have been on their second power-play unit and be what the Leafs hoped John Klingberg would be.

The cost for Dumba would likely be similar to what Ilya Lyubushkin did.

#2 Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker is a pending free agent

Sean Walker was a top target for many Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

Walker is a pending free agent and a local player, who could have become a fan-favorite. The Philadelphia Flyers defenceman is a great offensive player but is solid at his own end.

The cost for Walker would have been higher than Lyubushkin, but he would have made Toronto much better.

#3 Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames

Noah Hanifin is the top D-man available

Noah Hanifin would have been a longshot for the Toronto Maple Leafs but he would have been a major addition.

Hanifin is a pending free agent and will be moved by next Friday, but reports have indicated that he wants to play in the States, so it would have been a pure rental for Toronto.

However, had the Maple Leafs acquired Hanifin, it would have strengthened their D-core and boosted theif chances to win the Cup.

#4 Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators

Alexandre Carrier is a right shot defenceman

Alexandre Carrier was a popular name among Toronto Maple Leafs fans as a potential trade target.

Carrier is a right-shot defenceman, like Ilya Lyubushkin, and put up 16 points this season with the Nashville Predators. Carrier is a solid defenceman who doesn't make many mistakes.

The cost for Carrier would have been higher, but he would have been a better fit than Lyubushkin.

#5 Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers

Nick Seeler could be moved

Toronto needed a right-shot defenceman, but left-shot D-man Nick Seeler made sense for the Maple Leafs.

Seeler is known for his hitting and is a stay-at-home defenceman who would have been perfect with the Maple Leafs.