5 New York Islanders players who may not return next season feat. Cal Clutterbuck

The New York Islanders were eliminated in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Islanders were underdogs going into the series, and in Game 5, New York allowed two goals in eight seconds, which proved to be the difference. Following their playoff elimination, the Islanders will likely move on from players this offseason. Let's take a look at five players they may move on from.

Five New York Islanders players who may not return

#1 Cal Clutterbuck

Cal Clutterbuck is a pending free agent and his time with the Islanders could be coming to an end.

Clutterbuck had been with the Islanders since the 2013-14 NHL season and has been a solid bottom-six forward. However, he's 36 now, so New York may opt to go younger in their bottom six and move on from the veteran.

Last season, Clutterbuck had seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points and made $1.75 million.

#2 Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers

Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers by the New York Islanders in November and filled a role on defense for the team.

New York needed some help on the backend as Reilly was a perfect waiver claim. But, at age 30, the Islanders will likely move on from him to allow younger players or other free-agent signings replace him.

#3 Matt Martin

Matt Martin has only played for the New York Islanders in his NHL career, but that may be coming to an end.

Martin is a pending free agent, and at age 34, he was a healthy scratch down the stretch and in the playoffs. The grinder has been replaced by Kyle MacLean, who has more of a scoring touch than Martin.

#4 Robert Bortuzzo

Robert Bortuzzo is a pending free agent

The Islanders traded for Robert Bortuzzo in December for a seventh-round pick, as New York needed to help strengthen their defense.

Bortuzzo played some key minutes for the Islanders down the stretch, but there will be better options than him in free agency. New York should be aggressive in free agency signing defenseman, which means Bortuzzo's time with the Islanders may be up.

#5 Karson Kuhlman

Karson Kuhlman signed a one-year deal with the Islanders this offseason, but he didn't play a game for them.

Instead, the forward was in the AHL the entire year, and it's likely that Kuhlman will explore free agency and look to sign with a team where he would have a better chance of playing in the NHL next season.