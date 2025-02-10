5 NHL players who could steal the spotlight at 4 Nations Face-Off ft. Connor McDavid

The 4 Nations Face-Off will start on Wednesday, featuring Canada, the USA, Sweden and Finland. The tournament will take place in Montreal and Boston.

Ahead of the tournament, this is a chance for many players to play best-on-best for the first time. Here are five players who could steal the spotlight.

5 players who could steal the spotlight at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and if Canada is going to win, he will need to dominate.

McDavid has dominated the NHL since he was drafted and now has a chance to play best-on-best.

McDavid plays in Edmonton, which many fans don't see on a regular basis, so this tournament offers an opportunity to solidify his reputation as the league's top player.

#2, Brock Faber

An under-the-radar player many NHL fans may not know well is Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Faber is just 22, and Minnesota isn't a popular team, so many fans haven't seen him play all the time. Faber has a chance to put his name on the map as one of the best defensemen.

#3, William Nylander

If Sweden is going to make a run at winning the 4 Nations Face-Off, William Nylander will have to be a big reason why.

Nylander already has a massive spotlight on him, given he plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star forward has a chance to cement himself as one of the best players in the NHL if he can help lead Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

#4, Cale Makar

Cale Makar is arguably the best defenseman in the NHL and has a chance to further cement that at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Makar is a great offensive defenseman but also plays well defensively. Makar has a chance to play in front of a massive audience that doesn't watch Colorado Avalanche games all that much, and he can steal the spotlight.

#5, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is the face of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Team USA's captain.

Matthews is one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL. If he can score often, he will be the face of the tournament.

