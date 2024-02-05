5 NHL stars who could still end up being traded ahead of deadline day ft. Jakob Chychrun

The NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away, and Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan have already been traded.

Lindholm and Monahan were two of the top targets available before the deadline, but other star players could be moved before March 8.

5 NHL stars who could be traded

#5. Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators

Tyson Barrie is a pending free agent

Tyson Barrie is in the last year of his contract and the defenseman will likely be moved before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Nashville Predators have allowed Barrie and his agent to speak to other teams who may be interested in him. That should allow a trade to happen more easily, as Barrie's role with the Predators has diminished.

On a playoff team, Barrie can be a solid second-pair defenseman while helping run a power play and add some offense from the backend.

#4. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko is a pending free agent

Vladimir Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators this summer but the Russian could be moved by March 8.

Tarasenko will be sought after by a playoff-bound team as the Russian can be a second or third-line winger while also chipping in on the power play.

This season, Tarasenko has recorded 33 points in 45 games, and with Ottawa not near a playoff spot, trading the Russian for a draft pick seems likely.

#3. Sean Walker, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker could be dealt by March 8

Sean Walker was acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason and he has exceeded all expectations.

Walker is a pending free agent, and although Philadelphia is in a playoff spot, the Flyers will likely get a first-round pick back for him, which makes the defenseman a trade candidate.

Walker has recorded 17 points in 50 games this season and several playoff-bound teams will be interested in the right-shot defenseman.

#2. Chris Tanev, D, Calgary Flames

Chris Tanev is highly-sought after

It's only a matter of time until Chris Tanev gets traded by the Calgary Flames.

Tanev is a pending free agent and is one of the top players available, with several teams interested in him. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have all expressed interest in him, and the asking price will likely be a first-round pick.

Tanev can be a shutdown defenseman in the playoffs and add a physical presence to the backend.

#1. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ottawa Sennators

Jakob Chychrun was acquired a year ago by the Ottawa Senators and he could already be on the move again.

Chychrun has one year left on his deal at $4.6 million, so it is affordable for teams to acquire him. But, with Ottawa having Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson on the right side, Chychrun isn't needed by the Sens.

Instead, Ottawa could look to move him for other assets that will help their team in 2024.