5 NHL superstars leading the race for Norris Trophy honors ft. Quinn Hughes

The NHL regular season is nearly over, but the race for the playoffs is heating up.

The Norris Trophy is handed out to the best defensemen in the league and throughout the year, it was a close battle between Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar.

5 NHL superstars leading the race for Norris Trophy

#5: Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Bouchard had the fifth-best odds to win the Norris

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is currently +5000 to win the Norris, as he is a longshot but is in the running.

Bouchard is running the Oilers' powerplay and has helped Edmonton have a potent offense. This season, he has 74 points in 71 games and is one of the candidates to win the Norris.

#4: Noah Dobson, New York Islanders

Noah Dobson has had a breakout season and could be in the top three for the Norris Trophy this season.

The New York Islanders defenseman has recorded 66 points in 72 games, but defensively, he has also been solid.

Dobson currently has +5000 to win the Norris.

#3: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Roman Josi is quietly one of the best defensemen in the NHL but he rarely gets the credit he deserves.

Josi is presently +2000 to win the Norris, with 76 points in 70 games this season. The defenseman has helped Nashville reach the playoffs, even though the Predators were considered a fringe playoff club at the start of the season.

#2: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar has 78 points this season

Cale Makar is a game-changer at defense, as he can chip in offensively with his blazing speed, but defensively, he can also shut down the opposing team's top players.

This season, Makar has 78 points in 68 games but is +350 to win the Norris.

#1: Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

All signs point to Quinn Hughes winning her first Norris Trophy this season.

The Vancouver Canucks defensemen are a -500 favorite to win the award, which translates to an 83.3% chance of winning the award. Hughes is having a breakout season, as he's recorded 81 points in 73 games.

