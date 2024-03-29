5 NHL teams from the East with best probabilities of clinching Wild Card playoff berth

Less than 10 games remain for each team in the regular season as the race for NHL playoff spots heat up. So, let's take a look at the possible candidates for the Wild Card playoff birth from the Eastern Conference.

5 NHL teams from the East for Wild Card playoff berth

#1. Tampa Bay Lightning

In the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, we have the Tampa Bay Lightning as a possible NHL wild-card playoff berth contender. The Lightning have played 72 games, won 40, lost 25, had seven overtime losses (OTL),and amassed 87 points.

Looking at the Lightning's recent stats, you will be surprised to see that they are still fighting for a playoff spot. They have won eight out of their past 10 games and even before that, they had a decent record.

A major stronghold for the Lightning is Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL this season in points with 124, comprising 42 goals and 82 assists.

#2. Washington Capitals

In the NHL's Metropolitan Division, the first contender for a playoff spot is the Washington Capitals. They have played 72 games, won 36, lost 27, had nine overtime losses (OTL) and accumulated 81 points.

Alex Ovechkin, their captain, is back in form with eight goals in the past seven games despite not scoring in the last two games. The Capitals have recently increased their chances of securing a playoff spot by winning six out of their past eight games, making them a strong candidate for a wild-card spot.

#3. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are another team from the Atlantic Division. They have played 73 games, won 36, lost 30, had seven overtime losses (OTL), and accrued 79 points. However, they will need a stroke of luck to make it to the playoffs. The Red Wings have lost four out of their past seven games. Their next game against Florida could be decisive in their quest to secure a playoff spot.

#4. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders from the Metro division played 72 games, won 31, lost 26, had 15 overtime losses (OTL) and earned 77 points. Their chances are relatively low and face uncertainty regarding a playoff berth, even as a wild-card entry. They have won just three of their past 10 games.

#5. New Jersey Devils

The last team with a chance to get the playoff berth from the Metropolitan Division is the New Jersey Devils. They have played 73 games for 36 wins, 33 losses, four overtime losses (OTL) and 76 points.

Their chances have surged as they have won four out of the past five games. If they continue winning the majority of their upcoming games, starting with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, there is a possibility for them to qualify. However, they will need to surpass the Capitals and Islanders to secure a wild card spot.