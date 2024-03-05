5 NHL trades that could change the league's landscape ahead of trade deadline ft. Guentzel to the Oilers

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday and plenty of players could be moved. NHL teams will be looking to improve to make a push for the playoffs, while teams at the bottom of the pile will be trading players to get draft picks or prospects.

With the deadline a couple of days away, let's take a look at five deals that could impact the league's landscape.

5 NHL trades that could change the league's landscape

#1, Jake Guentzel to the Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be sellers and their top trade chip is Jake Guentzel. Guentzel has 52 points in 50 games and is a pending free agent. The Edmonton Oilers are in their Cup window right now, and adding another offensive weapon like Guentzel would make them that much better.

#2, Rangers get Frank Vatrano & Adam Henrique

Frank Vatrano is expected to be dealt

The Anaheim Ducks are rebuilding and Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique will likely be dealt by March 8.

In this hypothetical scenario, the New York Rangers go out and acquire both in the same deal. Vatrano adds some much-needed scoring to New York's offense, while Henrique can be their third-line center and help shut down the opposing team's top players.

#3, Avalanche get Jake Allen

The Colorado Avalanche have one of the best NHL teams on paper, but the knock on them is their goaltending. Alexander Georgiev has been inconsistent this season, so Colorado needs to go out and trade for a goalie, and Jake Allen makes the most sense.

Allen is under contract for one more season, but a duo of Georgiev-Allen would help stabilize the goaltending for Colorado.

#4, Panthers acquire Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin is the top defenseman available

Noah Hanifin is the top defenseman and top player available ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

Hanifin is a pending free agent, and although he has been linked to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers make sense for him as well. Florida is a legit cup contender, and if they add Hanifin, it gives them a much-needed boost to their defensive core.

#5, Sean Walker to Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs already added Ilya Lyubushkin ahead of the deadline, but Toronto likely isn't done, and adding another defenseman makes sense.

The Philadelphia Flyers could be sellers and their top trade chip is Sean Walker, a good offensive and puck-moving defenseman. The Maple Leafs need someone like that to help run their power play and be behind Morgan Reilly.