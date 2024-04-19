5 players who might not return for Ottawa Senators in 2024-25 NHL season

The Ottawa Senators entered the 2023-24 NHL season with expectations of making the playoffs, but that wasn't the case.

The Senators finished the season 37-41-4 and had the 26th-best record in the NHL. Ottawa enters the offseason with most of its core players under contract, but the Sens could make some changes to try and improve their roster.

5 players who may not be back for the Ottawa Senators

#1. Jakob Chychrun

The Senators acquired Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes in March 2023 as he was set to be a major part of their core.

However, the Sens' struggles continued and Chychrun's name will be back in the trade rumors this offseason.

Chychrun has one year left on his deal at $4.6 million, so he will be affordable for any team. Ottawa will also be able to get a nice haul for him.

#2. Thomas Chabot

If Ottawa opts to keep Jakob Chychrun, Thomas Chabot is the other candidate to be traded.

Chychrun and Chabot both shoot the same way, so there isn't a need for both of them on the roster. Instead, the Sens can look to trade one of them.

#3. Dominik Kubalik

Dominik Kubalik is a pending free agent

Dominik Kubalik was part of the trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to Detroit and after one season, his time with the Ottawa Senators could be over.

Kubalik recorded just 15 points in 74 games as his offensive game wasn't quite there. With that, Ottawa will likely let him hit the open market and opt to not re-sign him.

#4. Mathieu Joseph

Mathieu Joseph was the subject of trade rumors throughout the year, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ottawa deal him this offseason.

Joseph is a solid third-line player in the NHL and has won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, so he knows what it takes to win. But he doesn't fit in with the Sens lineup and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ottawa trade him.

#5. Erik Brannstrom

Erik Brannstrom was placed on waivers by the Senators earlier this year, but at age 24, he has shown he has the tools to be an NHL player.

Brannstrom could be in need of a change of scenery, so the Swede being dealt this offseason wouldn't be a shock.