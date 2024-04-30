5 Tampa Bay Lightning players who may not return next season feat. Steven Stamkos 

The Tampa Bay Lightning saw their season end after losing 4-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. With several key players' contracts expiring, the Lightning might look to reshuffle their roster for next season.

Here's a look at five players who may not return to Tampa next season.

5 Tampa Bay Lightning players who may not return next season

#1. Steven Stamkos

Captain Steven Stamkos has spent his entire 16-year NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning after being selected No. 1 overall in 2008. Now 34, his eight-year, $68 million contract extension signed in 2016 (as per CapFriendly) is set to expire with no new deal in place.

Stamkos notched five playoff goals this postseason and 81 points (40G, 41A) in the regular season. With the Lightning facing a cap crunch, the franchise icon may have played his final game for the only team he's ever known.

#2. Mathew Dumba

Defenseman Mathew Dumba was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning in March from the Arizona Coyotes. Dumba spent 10 seasons with Minnesota before signing with the Coyotes.

The 28-year-old blueliner carries a $3.9 million cap hit on his expiring deal. Dumba contributed 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 76 regular season games but appears unlikely to be re-signed with Tampa's limited cap space.

#3. Anthony Duclair

Winger Anthony Duclair was a trade deadline addition for the Lightning from the Florida Panthers. Duclair has also played for the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks.

The 27-year-old recorded 42 points (24G, 18A) in 73 games in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract. With other priorities and cap constraints, Tampa may not be able to retain Duclair's services.

#4. Tyler Motte

Tyler Motte joined Tampa on a one-year, $800K contract last offseason. The 29-year-old scored nine points (six goals, three assists) over 69 regular season games. With Motte set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Lightning likely won't have room to bring the depth forward back.

Motte also played for Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

#5. Austin Watson

Gritty forward Austin Watson signed a one-year deal ($776,665) with the Lightning last fall after stints in Nashville and Ottawa. The 30-year-old vet contributed just two goals and two assists over 30 regular season games. Like Motte, Watson seems destined to depart Tampa as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning already pushed to the salary cap limit, bringing back expensive veterans like Stamkos may prove difficult. Critical roster decisions loom this offseason as Tampa looks to retool its aging core and bounce back from another early playoff exit.