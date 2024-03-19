5 underrated players who deserve to be on NHL's new Amazon series ft. Brayden Point

The NHL is reportedly set to air an Amazon series that will follow 10-15 of the biggest stars in the league with their day-to-day life.

The NFL launched something similar last year with quarterbacks on Netflix, and now the NHL is getting their own series. The players who will be featured on the show aren't known, but here are five underrated players who deserve to be on it.

Five underrated players who deserve to be on NHL Amazon series

#1 Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Point is one of the top players in the NHL but doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Point was a key part in Tampa Bay winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. Last season, he scored 52 goals, but it wasn't talked about all that much. Point is a 200-foot player who deserves more recognition for his play.

#2 Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas is 20th in the league in points

Robert Thomas is arguably the top player for the St. Louis Blues and one of the top players in the NHL, but he doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Thomas was a first-time All-Star this year and is currently 20th in the league in points with 73. He doesn't play in a huge hockey market, so he doesn't get a ton of recognition. But this Amazon show would be a good chance for the NHL to market one of the young upcoming superstars.

#3 Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson has 23 goals this season

Jason Robertson is one of the best players in the NHL but he doesn't get a ton of national recognition.

Robertson is 24 and was a second-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2017. He has come into his own over the last couple of seasons and is arguably the top player for Dallas who are a Cup contender, which is why Robertson should be featured on the show.

#4 Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers

Verhaeghe has never had an easy path to the NHL but has become one of the top players in the league.

Verhaeghe was drafted in 2013 but never became a full-time player until the 2019-20 season with Tampa Bay. Since going to Florida, he has become a star. This season, he has 30 goals and 36 assists in 68 games.

Verhaeghe should get the recognition he long deserves by being in the Amazon series.

#5 Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The NHL will likely want someone on the New York Rangers to be in the series due to New York being a massive market. Chris Kreider should be the player.

Kreider is underrated but is one of the league's top players, as two years ago, he scored 52. This season, he has 33 goals in 68 games and is a key part of the Rangers being one of the top players in the NHL.