5 Vegas Golden Knights players who may not return next season feat. Jonathan Marschessault

The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated by the Dallas Stars after a 2-1 loss in Game 7 on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

The Golden Knights began their playoff campaign strong, taking a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the first two games. However, the defending champions seemed unsettled after those initial wins and ended up losing the next three games in a row before the eventual Game 7 loss. It was a tough turn of events for the team after such a promising start.

Following their exit from the playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights are expected to part ways with some players this offseason. Let's explore five players they are likely to move on from.

Five Vegas Golden Knights players who may not return

#1 Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault is a pending free agent and has been with the Golden Knights since their debut season in 2017-18. The 33-year-old veteran has been a significant contributor as a top-six forward.

The right winger played a key role in helping the Vegas Golden Knights win their first championship last year.

Marchessault picked up four points in this year's playoffs, and there's speculation that his time with the team might be coming to an end as the Golden Knights could be looking to strengthen their forward line by incorporating younger players.

#2 Anthony Mantha

Mantha is another notable pending free agent. He was acquired from the Washington Capitals during this year's trade deadline. However, the 29-year-old forward didn't perform as expected for the Knights during the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-4 forward failed to contribute any points and struggled on the ice with a low percentage of shot attempts (44.2%), expected goals (38.6), and higher-danger chances (26.7) during five-on-five play in the postseason.

Due to these challenges, the Golden Knights are expected to part ways with Mantha during the offseason.

#3 Chandler Stephensen

Stephensen is one of the notable pending free agents who might enter the market this offseason.

The 30-year-old forward has been a crucial part of the Vegas Golden Knights for the last five seasons, making a notable impact on the team's lineup. While the team ideally wants to keep him, if a new contract isn't finalized, Stephensen could potentially depart the club in the summer.

#4 Alec Martinez

Martinez has been a key player on the blue line for the Golden Knights over the past five seasons. However, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and at 36 years old, the Knights are likely to part ways with him to make room for younger players or potential free-agent signings to take over his role.

#5 William Carrier

Carrier is another pending free agent to keep an eye on for the Golden Knights during the offseason. The 29-year-old center is in the final year of a $5.6 million contract signed in 2020.

His contract situation might lead to some interesting decisions for the team as they consider their roster for the upcoming season. Carrier has been with the Knights for the last seven years.