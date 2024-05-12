5 Vegas Golden Knights players unlikely to be traded next NHL season

The Vegas Golden Knights ended another exhilarating NHL season after an early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, with the offseason looming, there is speculation about potential roster adjustments in the organization.

As general manager Kelly McCrimmon navigates the offseason waters, one thing remains clear – the Golden Knights are here to stay.

However, five Golden Knights players will likely not be traded next NHL season.

Five Vegas Golden Knights players expected to remain with the team for the upcoming NHL season:-

#1. Logan Thompson: The reliable backbone of the Golden Knights in goal

The backbone of any formidable team starts between the pipes, and Logan Thompson embodies this role with finesse. Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, the Canadian goaltender remains a stalwart presence, with his prime years ahead.

With a cap-friendly salary of $766,677 and undeniable talent, Thompson's tenure with the Golden Knights appears secure.

WINS-L-OTL: 25-14-5

GA/G: 2.701

SV%: .908%

#2. Noah Hanifin: Adding defensive stability to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup

Freshly acquired and signed to a long-term deal, Noah Hanifin brings stability to Vegas' blue line. Partnering up with his close friend Jack Eichel, Hanifin is set to make a significant impact.

His arrival only strengthens his resolve to contribute to the team's success.

Goals, Assists, Points: 13, 34, 47

Plus Minus: 19

PIM: 24

#3. Ivan Barbashev: The gritty playoff warrior fueling the Vegas Golden Knights' ambitions

Known for his gritty style of play, Ivan Barbashev is a playoff warrior. Despite a goal drought in the recent postseason, Barbashev's contributions extend beyond the scoresheet.

His versatility and tenacity make him an indispensable asset to the Golden Knights' lineup. With a contract locked in until 2027-28, Barbashev's role within the team framework remains solid.

Goals, Assists, Points: 19, 26, 45

Plus Minus: 15

PIM: 42

#4. Jack Eichel: A key figure in the Vegas Golden Knights' pursuit of success

A centerpiece of the Golden Knights' aspirations, Jack Eichel's presence looms large on and off the ice.

Tasked with leading the charge alongside Hanifin, Eichel's commitment to the team's vision is unwavering. With two seasons remaining on his contract and talks of a potential extension, Eichel's tenure in Vegas seems destined for longevity.

Goals, Assists, Points: 31, 37, 68

Plus Minus: 4

PIM: 27

#5. Mark Stone: The heartbeat of the Vegas Golden Knights' legacy

The heartbeat of the Golden Knights, Mark Stone's impact transcends statistical accolades. A consummate two-way forward, Stone's leadership qualities elevate those around him.

As the first captain in team history, his journey culminated in hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2023. With a storied career and commitment to the franchise, Stone's legacy in Vegas is etched in golden letters.

Goals, Assists, Points: 16, 37, 53

Plus Minus: 1

PIM: 22