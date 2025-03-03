Aho game-winner, Slavin’s two-point effort, and more: 3 reasons why Carolina Hurricanes won 2-1 in OT over Calgary Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a much-needed win Sunday night, beating the Calgary Flames 2-1 in an entertaining, low-scoring affair at PNC Arena. With the victory, the Hurricanes bounced back from their loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, the Flames have now dropped three straight.

Sebastian Aho netted his 23rd goal of the season to seal the win, while Jaccob Slavin scored his sixth of the year. Nazem Kadri (power-play goal) tied the game in the third period to force overtime.

Here's a look at the three key reasons why the Carolina Hurricanes won in overtime over the Calgary Flames.

3 reasons why Carolina Hurricanes won over Calgary Flames

#1. Hurricanes played a tight defensive game

The Carolina Hurricanes hard-fought defensive game Sunday evening, holding Calgary to just 16 shots on goal and shutting down its offense for most of the night.

While the Flames managed to capitalize on a power play to tie the game, they struggled to generate much offensively. Despite outhitting Carolina 25-12, Calgary was unable to translate its physical play into a win.

#2. Slavin’s two-point effort

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin had a strong game, opening the scoring late in the second period at the 19:25 mark to put Carolina up 1-0.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The play resulted from a turnover in the Carolina zone that became a 2-on-1 rush. Slavin passed the puck to Jackson Blake who then passed it back to Slavin for a beautiful tip-in goal.

Slavin also assisted on Sebastian Aho’s game-winner, finishing the night with two points and earning second-star honors.

#1 Aho game-winner

Sebastian Aho delivered in the clutch for the Hurricanes, scoring the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining in overtime.

Aho ripped a one-timer past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf to clinch the victory, courtesy of a perfect setup from Slavin. The precise pass gave Aho an optimal angle to fire the puck home, securing him first-star honors.

The Hurricanes will be back in action Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

