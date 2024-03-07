Are Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick enough to catapault Edmonton Oilers to Stanley Cup favorites?

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Edmonton Oilers have made moves to bolster their roster in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

However, questions remain about whether their acquisitions are enough to propel them into serious Stanley Cup contention. The recent additions of Sam Carrick and Adam Henrique provide depth and experience, but they may not be the final pieces needed for a championship run.

Henrique, a versatile veteran forward with a proven track record, brings valuable experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup.

He has 42 points in 60 games this season and a history of clutch performances, including sending the New Jersey Devils to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012.

Henrique adds depth and versatility to the Oilers' forward corps. However, at 34 and with an expiring contract, questions arise about his long-term impact and whether he can sustain his level of play through a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, Carrick, known for his defensive prowess and work ethic, provides the Oilers with a reliable checking forward.

With 11 points in 61 games this season, he adds depth to the Oilers' bottom-six forwards and contributes on the penalty kill.

His contributions are valuable, especially in playoff situations, where defensive responsibility becomes paramount. But Carrick may not possess the offensive firepower needed to complement Edmonton's dynamic top lines.

Why one more scoring forward would make the Edmonton Oilers serious Stanley Cup contenders

Despite the Edmonton Oilers' impressive record under coach Kris Knoblauch and recent success on the ice, there are lingering concerns about their scoring depth beyond superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

While the addition of Henrique and Carrick addresses some of these depth issues, the Oilers remain top-heavy in their forward lines, especially in the scoring department.

Henrique is a solid addition, but he's more of a sink-clogger and less of a serious scoring threat. To seriously compete for a Stanley Cup, the Edmonton Oilers may need to make another significant move to bolster their secondary scoring and provide additional support for their star players.

Three depth names Edmonton Oilers fans can look out for are Mikael Granlund, Reilly Smith and Mike Hoffman. Each player would give the Oilers a bit more scoring knack in their bottom six.

While adding depth veterans aligns with the team's current mindset, the Oilers may need to explore more options to solidify their lineup and maximize their chances of playoff success.