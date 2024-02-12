Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 12, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes are set to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers preview

The Arizona Coyotes are 23-23-4 and coming off a 5-4 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Arizona is in 13th place in the West and on a five-game losing streak, with its last win coming on Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Coyotes are being led by Clayton Keller, who has 48 points. Matias Maccelli has 33 points, Nick Schmaltz has 31 points, Lawson Crouse has 29 points, Alexander Kerfoot has 29 points and Sean Durzi has 28.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 28-19-6 and in third place in the Metro Division. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak and coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Philadelphia has been led by Travis Konecny, who has 46 points. Joel Farabee has 41 points, Sean Couturier has 32 points, Owen Tippett has 31 points, Cam Atkinson has 28 points and Travis Sanheim has 28 points.

Coyotes vs. Flyers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Arizona is 34-48-2-4 all-time against Philadelphia.

The Coyotes are 8-13-4 on the road with a -13 goal differential.

The Flyers are averaging 2.87 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

Arizona is averaging 2.94 goals per game and ranks 21st.

Philadelphia is allowing 2.83 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Coyotes are allowing 3.10 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Flyers are 13-12-2 at home with a -11 goal differential.

Coyotes vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

The Arizona Coyotes are +124 underdogs, while the Philadelphia Flyers are -148, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Arizona has struggled mightily on the road, while the Flyers have been worse at home than on the road, which makes this game interesting. However, this is a good spot to take Philadelphia at a relatively cheap price here.

The Coyotes have been playing very poorly as of late, which should continue here as Philadelphia plays well defensively and will be able to limit Arizona's offense and edge out a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Flyers 3, Coyotes 1.

Coyotes vs. Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Philadelphia Flyers to win -148.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals +102.

Tip 3: Cam Atkinson over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Morgan Frost over 0.5 points +120.

