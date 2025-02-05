Armia SHG game-winner, Montembeault’s 27 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 over San Jose Sharks

The Montreal Canadiens edged the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at the SAP Center. The Habs notched a critical 4-3 road win as they look to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Cole Caufield (PPG), Alex Newhook, Brendan Gallagher (PPG) and Joel Armia (SHG) scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Collin Graf and Tyler Toffoli (PPG) got the goals for the San Jose Sharks.

Let’s take a look at the three main reasons why the Montreal Canadiens defeated the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won over San Jose Sharks

#3 Power play scored twice

The Montreal Canadiens got two crucial power play goals on Tuesday night from Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher.

Caufield got his 26th power play goal of the season to tie the game at one early in the second period. Here’s a look at the goal:

Caufield took a pass from captain Nick Suzuki and buried a one-timer past Sharks’ netminder Alexandar Georgiev. The goal was the Habs’ first of the second period, giving them the lead until Graf got his first of the season to tie the game late in the period.

#2 Armia shorthanded game-winner

Joel Armia scored a crucial shorthanded goal with less than five minutes to go in the game. Here’s a look at the goal:

Jake Evans picked off the puck in the Montreal Canadiens’ zone, streaking down the ice and dishing off the puck to Armia who notched the goal on the 2-on-1.

The Canadiens took advantage of a critical Sharks’ mistake, showing why their special teams has played a critical role in the club’s second-half turnaround.

#1 Montembeault’s 27 saves

Samuel Montembeault had another strong game for the Canadiens, making 27 saves on the night. In particular, Monteambeault played well with the Habs down the stretch, allowing his team to win the game.

Tuesday night’s game was a significant bounce-back performance as Montembeault had lost three straight decisions heading into the game against the San Jose Sharks. Montembeault’s last win came on Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the strength of a 35-save outing.

Montembeault got his 18th win of the season, bringing his GAA down to 2.99 on the season to go with an. 898 SV%.

The Canadiens will continue their West Coast road trip on Wednesday night, taking on the Los Angeles Kings at the Cypto.com Arena. The Canadiens will be looking to build on Tuesday night’s win as they play on back-to-back nights, as well as three games in four nights.

