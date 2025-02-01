  • home icon
Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | Feb. 1, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 01, 2025 06:00 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes (image credit: IMAGN)

On Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column after a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday when they collide with the Florida Panthers. While Chicago is heading into the game following a defeat, the defending Stanley Cup Champions are fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the LA Kings on Wednesday, which came on the heels of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chicago is in last place in the Central Division with a record of 16-30-5 and just two wins in its last 10 games. While the team made some notable offseason moves, acquiring Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi, this season hasn't gone according to plan.

However, with young prospects on the roster and what's expected to be a top pick in the draft, the next few years could see Chicago turn things around.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

  1. Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi
  2. Teuvo Teravainen - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
  3. Landon Slaggert - Lukas Reichel - Nick Foligno
  4. Colton Dach - Ryan Donato - Philipp Kurashev

Defense:

  1. Alec Martinez - Seth Jones
  2. Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier
  3. Nolan Allan - TJ Brodie

Goalies:

  • Arvid Soderblom
  • Petr Mrazek

Powerplay:

  1. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones
  2. Colton Dach, Frank Nazar, Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill:

  1. Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez
  2. Nick Foligno, Teuvo Teravainen, Nolan Allan, Seth Jones

Odds for Blackhawks vs Panthers and upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into Saturday's game between Chicago and Florida, bettors are backing the defending Stanley Cup Champions to get the win.

On FanDuel, the Panthers are -400 favorites while the Blackhawks are +310 underdogs. On DraftKings, Florida is a -380 favorite while Chicago is a +300 underdog.

It would take a $400 bet on the Panthers to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on the Blackhawks would win $310.

Chicago will head back home to host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and the Nashville Predators on Friday, before wrapping up the week with a road game against the St. Louis Blues ahead of the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off break.

