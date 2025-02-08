Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the St. Louis Blues | Feb. 8 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to make it back-to-back wins after a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday when they face the St. Louis Blues in a divisional showdown. The Blues are in the midst of a two-game skid with losses against the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Heading into tonight's game, Chicago will try to close the gap on the seventh-place Predators, who sit just three points ahead of them in the divisional standings.

On the flip side, the sixth-place Blues will be looking to close the gap on the fourth-place Utah Hockey Club, who are just two points ahead of them in the standings.

While Chicago's playoff hopes have all but evaporated, the Blues sit six points outside of wildcard contention, meaning they still have a chance at making the postseason.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Ilya Mikheyev Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Tyler Bertuzzi Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Ethan Del Mastro - TJ Brodie

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill

Teuvo Teravainen, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Alec Martinez Frank Nazar, Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Blues game as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's clash between the Blackhawks and the Blues, Chicago is sitting as a comfortable betting underdog.

On FanDuel, Chicago is a +205 underdog, while on the flip side, St. Louis is a -255 favorite. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Chicago is a +200 underdog while St. Louis is a -245 favorite.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $245 bet on St. Louis to win $100 on DraftKings while a $100 bet on Chicago as the underdog could win $200.

Following tonight's game and the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Chicago will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first leg of a back-to-back that will see them face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs the following night.

