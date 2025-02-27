Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Feb. 27, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to snap a four-game skid when they collide with the Vegas Golden Knights after a 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Across from them on the ice will be a Vteam eager to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the LA Kings, which snapped a three-game win streak for the franchise.

Heading into tonight's game, Chicago remains at the bottom of the Central Division standings. Vegas has been on a tear this season, and currently finds itself sitting atop the Pacific Division with a record of 34-18-6, two points ahead of the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Forwards

Frank Nazar - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi Teuvo Teravainen - Nick Foligno - Ilya Mikheyev Landon Slaggert - Colton Dach - Ryan Donato Pat Maroon - Philipp Kurashev - Craig Smith

Defense

Alec Martinez - Seth Jones Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy Nolan Allan - Ethan Del Mastro

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Seth Jones Pat Maroon, Philipp Kurashev, Craig Smith, Frank Nazar, Alex Vlasic

Penalty Kill

Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Connor Murphy Nick Foligno, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Seth Jones

Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Golden Knights game as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights, it should come as no surprise that Vegas is sitting as a betting favorite given the contrast in both team's play this season.

On both BallyBet and BetRivers, Vegas is a -345 favorite, while Chicago is a +265 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $345 bet on Vegas to win $100 on either sportsbook, in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $265 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Blackhawks will head to Anaheim to face off with the Ducks on Saturday, before returning home for a three-game stretch that will include games against the LA Kings, Ottawa Senators and the Utah Hockey Club next week.

