The Boston Bruins secured their third consecutive victory with a commanding 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. David Pastrnak stole the show, notching his 17th career hat-trick and surpassing Cam Neely for No. 7 on the Bruins' all-time scoring list with 345 career goals.

In the net, Linus Ullmark carried the Boston Bruins' defensive performance, with a stellar 40 saves. For most of the season, Ullmark has been hot and cold and has been the backup to the more consistent Jeremy Swayman. Lately, Ullmark has been back to his usual self, and tonight was the perfect example of that.

3 takeaways from David Pastrnak's hat-trick performance over the Ottawa Senators as Boston Bruins win third straight game

The Boston Bruins' impressive 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators offered several key takeaways. Firstly, David Pastrnak was the standout for the Boston Bruins, with his career's 17th regular-season hat-trick.

Secondly, goaltender Linus Ullmark's stellar performance has been just what the Bruins signed up for when they brought back the reigning Vezina Trophy winner at this year's trade deadline. Lastly, the Bruins' third consecutive win solidified their position atop the Atlantic Division, putting them three points ahead in search of the second Presidents' Trophy win in a row.

#1 David Pastrnak Notches 17th Career Hat-Trick

David Pastrnak delivered a sensational performance, scoring two goals in quick succession in the first period before completing his hat-trick in the third. Pastrnak's offensive prowess was on full display as he showcased his scoring ability and playmaking skills. Pastrnak is firing on all cylinders with the playoffs fast approaching.

Expand Tweet

#2 Linus Ullmark Outperforms Joonas Korpisalo with 30-Save Night

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stood tall between the pipes, outperforming his counterpart Joonas Korpisalo with a stellar 30-save night. Linus Ullmark was on the trading block just two weeks ago. However, it seems the Boston brass' faith in the returning Vezina winner has paid the team huge dividends, and they could be headed into the playoffs with two red-hot goaltenders.

Expand Tweet

#3 Bruins Win Third Game in a Row, Now Sit Three Points Up in the Atlantic Division

With their third consecutive victory, the Boston Bruins further solidified their position atop the Atlantic Division standings. The win propelled them to a three-point lead in the division, as they continue their pursuit of the regular-season championship and look to maintain their momentum heading into the playoffs.