Brad Marchand vs Matthew Tkachuk: Strengths, weaknesses and key stats explored for USA vs Canada 4 Nations clash

Tonight, Brad Marchand and Team Canada will collide with Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA in a highly-anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off showdown. With Canada eager to overtake the U.S. in the standings before the championship draw and Team USA looking to extend its lead over the second-place Canadians, the stakes couldn't be higher.

In Team USA's dominant 6-1 win over Finland in its opening game of the tournament, Matthew Tkachuk was a key contributor with two goals.

Marchand scored in Canada's narrow 4-3 OT win over Sweden in the team's opening game.

While Tkachuk started for Team USA on coach Mike Sullivan's first line, Canadian legend Brad Marchand is expected to play on the third or fourth line for coach Jon Cooper.

Given that, the two won't match up to start the game. However, odds are they'll share the ice at some point tonight.

Looking further at Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk's strengths, weaknesses and key stats

Heading into tonight's clash between Team USA and Team Canada, it's no secret that Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk are stars at different points in their careers.

Marchand has been with the Boston Bruins for 16 seasons, ever since he was drafted in the third round of the 2006 NHL draft.

During that time, he's cemented himself as a hard-nosed two-way player known for his tenacity and grit. While he wasn't much of a threat on the Bruins' penalty kill line initially, that's changed for the veteran forward.

This season, Marchand has logged 44 points in 57 games with 20 goals and 24 assists, as Boston battles in a competitive Atlantic Division.

Matthew Tkachuk is just nine years into his career. Like Marchand, Tkachuk has proven his grit and tenacity on the ice with physical play. Additionally, the Florida Panthers standout played a key role in the Panthers' Stanley Cup run last season, his second with the team.

While his physical play has been a strength throughout his career, acting as an enforcer has landed him in the penalty box often. Additionally, over the past two years, Tkachuk's shot percentage and +/- numbers have declined.

This season, in 52 games, Tkachuk has logged 57 points with 22 goals and 35 assists, as Florida searches for its second Stanley Cup.

