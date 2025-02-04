Brady Tkachuk leads, Forsberg’s 25 saves and more: 3 reasons why Ottawa Senators won 5-2 over Nashville Predators

The Ottawa Senators pounded the Nashville Predators 5-2 in Monday night’s lone NHL contest. The Sens extended their current winning streak to five games, extending their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division.

Adam Gaudette, Jake Sanderson, Shane Pinto, David Perrson (PPG) and Ridly Greig (EN) scored for the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault (PPG) replied for the Nashville Predators.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why Ottawa won over Nashville on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

3 reasons why Ottawa Senators won 5-2 over Nashville Predators

#3. Three-goal third period

The Senators led 2-1 after 40 minutes. However, the Preds carried a power play over into the third period, promptly tying the game on Marchessault’s 16th of the season.

The game would remain deadlocked until Shane Pinto’s 11th of the season gave the Senators a 3-2 lead. The Sens would tack on two more goals, including an empty-netter late in the game to seal the victory.

Most importantly, the Senators built on a dominant second period in which they outshot the Preds 22-12.

#2. Forsberg’s 25 saves

Anton Forsberg had a strong start for the Senators, stopping 25 of 27 shots on the night. In particular, Forsberg was solid as the Predators made a late push to get back into the game. However, Forsberg shut the door, allowing the Senators to skate away with the two points.

He has won his last three starts, including a 35-save performance against the Washington Capitals in his last outing.

On the season, Forsberg has seven wins to go with a 2.87 GAA and an .893 SV% in 19 games. He’s provided reliable goaltending, especially as started Linus Ullmark has been absent due to injury.

#1. Brady Tkachuk leads

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk led the way for his team on Monday night, registering two points. Tkachuk was on the ice for almost 21 minutes over 26 shifts. He got three shots on goal, getting two huge assists.

Tkachuk’s assist on David Perron’s first of the season was crucial in helping the Senators ice the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Tkachuk stood at the side of the net as the Predators’ penalty killers collapsed in front of the net. Tkachuk saw Perron coming on the opposite side, feeding a seeing-eye pass right on Perron’s stick.

Perron tapped the puck home, giving the Senators a 4-2 lead.

Tkachuk is in the midst of another solid season, registering 20 goals and 43 points in 53 games. The 25-year-old has notched five points in his last five games as the Senators have emerged as a playoff team this season.

The Sens will be back on the ice on Tuesday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning next at Amalie Arena.

