Bruins lineup tonight: Boston's projected lineup for game against the Ottawa Senators | March 13, 2025

The Boston Bruins are back in action on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Neither team is truly contending for a title, though both teams are still in the playoff race. The Senators (34-25-5) are the first wildcard in the East, and Boston (30-28-8) is five points back of them.

Boston has two injuries to contend with tonight, but they're not new. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains out from the 4 Nations Face-off, and Hampus Lindholm is also on injured reserve. Additionally, Brad Marchand was traded, so he's not in the lineup either.

With that in mind, here's the projected lineup, but it can change before puck drop at 7 p.m. EST today:

Forwards:

RW Morgan Geekie - C Pavel Zacha - LW David Pastrnak RW Cole Koepke - C Casey Mittelstadt - LW Vinni Lettieri RW Marat Khusnutdinov - C Elias Lindholm - LW Jakub Lauko RW John Beecher - C Mark Kastelic - LW Patrick Brown

Defensive Pairings:

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke Parker Wotherspoon - Ian Mitchell

Goalkeepers:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Powerplay Units:

Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei Cole Koepke, Elias Lindholm, Marat Khusnutdinov, Vinni Lettieri, Henry Jokiharju

Penalty Kill Lines:

Marat Khusnutdinov, Morgan Geekie, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke Pavel Zacha, John Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon

Boston is coming off a thrilling home victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Three third-period goals allowed Boston to sneak back and win 3-2.

Odds for tonight's Bruins game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Boston Bruins are road underdogs tonight against the Ottawa Senators. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

Ottawa is -164 on the moneyline.

Boston is +133 to win outright.

The puck line is Bruins -1.5, which is +142.

The Bruins are -165 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -105, and the under is -115.

After tonight, Boston returns home for two games. First, on March 15 at 7 p.m. EDT, the team will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then, on March 17 at 7 p.m. EDT, it will host the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

Following that small homestand, Boston has a five-game road trip beginning with trips to the Vegas Golden Knights (March 20) and the San Jose Sharks (March 22).

